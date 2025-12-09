Rodan Energy Secures Largest Position in Ontario's 2026/27 Capacity Auction as Demand Response Value Surges

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Rodan Energy Solutions Inc. has reinforced its leadership as Ontario's largest Demand Response (DR) provider, clearing 288.7 MW for summer and 266.1 MW for winter in the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) 2026/27 Capacity Auction. With over 300 MW of DR under management, Rodan Energy remains the province's top virtual capacity aggregator.

Ontario cleared 1,833 MW for summer and 1,125 MW for winter, with virtual capacity share rising to 748 MW from 595 MW year-over-year. Uniform pricing across all 10 zones and participation from over 44 market players underscores the growing competitiveness of the capacity market.

"Rodan Energy is proud to remain Ontario's leading demand response provider, trusted by the vast majority of large commercial and industrial energy users across the province." said Paul Grod, Founder and CEO of Rodan Energy. "We commend the IESO for setting an appropriate procurement target that better aligns Ontario's demand response pricing with neighboring markets such as PJM and NYISO. This alignment is critical to ensuring Ontario's industries remain competitive with their U.S. counterparts while supporting a reliable and cost-effective electricity system."

This year's auction results signal a dramatic shift in market dynamics, with pricing and value surging to historic highs. The increase from approximately $59,000 to $171,000 per MW-year sends a strong investment signal for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to commit long-term to grid reliability. Notably, winter capacity cleared higher than summer for the first time, highlighting growing grid stress during colder months. In addition, more than 10 emergency activations since May 1, 2025 have demonstrated the real-world reliability value of demand response resources, reinforcing their critical role in maintaining system stability.

Year-over-Year Comparison Metric 2025/26 2026/27 Change per MW/Year Summer Price $332.39/MW-day $645.24/MW-day +94 % Winter Price $139.00/MW-day $725.31/MW-day +422 % Annual MW-Year Value $58,924/MW $171,319/MW +191 %

The 2026/27 Capacity Auction results mark a turning point for Ontario's energy market. Demand response pricing has reached historic highs, and annual value has tripled year-over-year. This sends a clear message: investing in flexible, grid-supporting resources is a strategic imperative for commercial and industrial customers. Rodan Energy is committed to leading this transformation by delivering innovative solutions that help businesses capitalize on these market signals while ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy future for Ontario.

About Rodan Energy Solutions

We Make Sustainable, Attainable™ by enabling our customers to optimize their energy resources, sustainability goals, and power reliability. Rodan Energy develops and optimizes energy resources connected to the power grid for producers, large users, and distributors of electricity. For over 20 years, Rodan Energy has been delivering valuable solutions to our clients, including: Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Solutions, Demand Response Solutions (DRS), Energy Intelligence Solutions (EIS), and Power System Solutions (PSS).

