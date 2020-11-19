Rocky Mountaineer Will Launch A New Train Journey In The USA For 2021

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Rocky Mountaineer plans to bring its luxury train journeys to a new route in the Southwest United States in 2021. The Rockies to the Red Rocks route will be a two-day rail journey between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Rocky Mountaineer operates multi-day, daytime train journeys that feature incredible scenery, regional cuisine, and attentive service in its spacious, glass-domed train coaches. The company has long had the goal of expanding its routes to bring its train travel experience to showcase new destinations. This new route will be in addition to the three rail routes that run in Western Canada, between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.

"Rocky Mountaineer will bring a new luxury train tour to explore the historic rail route between Denver and Moab. Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has become renowned for our world-class train travel experiences, and now we are opening our newest train experience in the region where train travel history began," said Peter Armstrong, founder of Rocky Mountaineer. "This region, with its magnificent scenery, national parks, vast opportunities to explore, will delight millions."

Rocky Mountaineer will launch the route with a preview season of 40 departures across 10 weeks from August 15 to October 23, 2021. The company is working with local tourism organizations, hotels and tour operators to curate custom vacation packages that feature tours, activities, and stays in Denver and Moab, so guests can experience even more of the region.

"The work to find a new route has been underway for several years as we needed to find a special location with many of the same features we have in Western Canada – incredibly scenery, iconic destinations, and the option for an all daytime, multi-day journey that is best experienced by train. Rockies to the Red Rocks will have all of this and more, and is an opportunity to bring our award-winning Rocky Mountaineer experience to showcase the epic scenery of the Southwest United States," explained Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer of Rocky Mountaineer. "The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel industry, and there is continued uncertainty of when tourism will recover. However, we believe American travelers, and those from around the world, will be eager to explore this region by rail with us and we look forward to welcoming them in 2021 and beyond."

The two-day rail journeys, including a one-night hotel accommodation in Glenwood Springs, will start from $1,250 USD plus tax per person. Travellers can reserve a place on a 2021 departure with a refundable deposit of $25 USD by contacting their travel professional or Rocky Mountaineer directly. Guests can also visit www.rockymountaineer.com/train-routes/rockies-red-rocks to sign up for information on the Rockies to the Red Rocks route.

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer has offered luxury train journeys between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies, showcasing the best scenery Western Canada has to offer, for over 30 years. Rocky Mountaineer is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, attentive service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2.2 million guests and become the largest privately owned luxury tourist train in the world.

