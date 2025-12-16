Rockwell Automation Recognized in Various 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

Company cited in Hype Cycles spanning manufacturing, AI, cybersecurity, energy and more

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized across 20 Gartner® Hype Cycles for 2025. In the company's view, this represents an unprecedented level of acknowledgment that reflects its continued investment in innovation and its broad technology leadership across industries.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle™ methodology gives leaders a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of a company's specific business goals.

Rockwell Automation is mentioned in the following Gartner Hype Cycles for 2025:

Hype Cycle for Process Manufacturing Technologies, 2025 published on 10 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2025 published on 11 June 2025

Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2025 published on 9 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Intralogistics Smart Robots & Drones, 2025 published on 21 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Life Sciences Manufacturing, 2025 published on 16 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Local Government, 2025 published on 17 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Government Services, 2025, published on 16 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Private Mobile Network Services, 2025 published on 17 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 2025 published on 17 July 2025

Hype Cycle for ERP, 2025 published on 16 June 2025

Hype Cycle for Edge Computing, 2025 published on 18 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Public Safety and Law Enforcement, 2025 published on 20 August 2025

Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution and Logistic Technologies, 2025, published on 24 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Intelligent Health, 2025 published on 19 June 2025

Hype Cycle for Cyber-Physical Systems Security, 2025 published on 15 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Industry Cloud Platforms, 2025 published on 16 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2025 published on 10 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Digital Grid, 2025 published on 7 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Smart City and Sustainability in China, 2025 published on 7 July 2025

Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas, 2025 published on 25 June 2025

"We believe these recognitions reflect the breadth of innovation we're bringing to our customers as they connect operations, people and technology in new ways," says Scott Genereux, chief revenue officer at Rockwell Automation. "From AI-driven manufacturing to securing cyber-physical systems, in our view, our inclusion across so many Gartner Hype Cycles demonstrates the trust customers place in Rockwell to help them build a more resilient, agile and sustainable future."

In Rockwell's opinion, this acknowledgment reinforces Rockwell's commitment to creating the future of industrial operations by advancing intelligence, connectivity and security across the enterprise. Through continued investment in innovation and collaboration, Rockwell is helping to empower its customers to transform how they operate and compete.

