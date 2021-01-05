Rockwell Announces Full Revocation of Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Rockwell Diamonds Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (JSE: RDI) is pleased to announce that, effective December 23, 2020, the Ontario Securities Commission granted full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") previously ordered against the Company on July 5, 2018. Such revocation is applicable and effective in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, Québec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

The FFCTO was originally imposed as the Company had not filed within the required timeframe its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended February 28, 2018, nor the certifications of the foregoing filings, as required under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

As at December 15, 2020, the Company filed all outstanding continuous disclosure documents that were required to be filed under applicable securities laws, and the Company is currently up-to-date in all of its required disclosure filings.

About Rockwell Diamonds Inc.

Rockwell was engaged in the business of operating and developing alluvial diamond deposits. The Company's investments and mineral property interests are located in South Africa and, although still owned by the Company, have been de-consolidated due to a loss of control and value stemming from being in liquidation since November 2016, and awaiting final liquidation proceedings expected in May 2021.

Rockwell's common shares are listed on the JSE Ltd. under the symbol "RDI". Trading of Rockwell's shares on the JSE Ltd. will remain suspended.

For further information: Willem Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Diamonds Inc., Phone: +27 (72) 614 4053, Email: [email protected]