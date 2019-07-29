Rockwealth Resources Corp. Provides Updates on Realgold Resources Corp.

KELOWNA, BC, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Rockwealth Resources Corp. (TSXV: RWR) ("RWR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 22, 2019, the Company assisted Realgold Resources Corp. ("Realgold") in raising funds pursuant to a private placement at $0.20 per common share to further develop its projects. The Company's CEO and Director, Dev Randhawa invested $200,000 into Realgold and certain other third parties invested $200,000 into Realgold, for a total of $400,000. The Company continues to conduct due diligence on Realgold and its properties located in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Tien Shan Gold Belt is an extensive geological province containing >200 million ounces of gold and is host to several giant gold deposits, including the world's single largest operating gold mine (Muruntau in Uzbekistan) to the west and the giant Kumtor mine in eastern Kyrgyzstan to the east end of the belt. The Company believes that Realgold's portfolio of gold assets have the geological potential to host large Carlin type gold-rich mineral deposits within the Tien Shan Gold Belt.

Dev Randhawa, CEO and Director, and Ross McElroy, Director of the Company stated "we are excited to potentially complete a deal with Realgold and its world class team. Realgold's team includes its President, Doug Kirwin, MSc Geology, who has over 45 years of international exploration experience including detailed knowledge of Tien Shan geology and mineral deposits. Realgold's portfolio covers the world's second largest confirmed Carlin terrain and includes 16 properties covering approximately 274,000 hectares."

Doug Kirwin, President and Director of Realgold

Mr. Kirwin continues a successful career in the international mining sector. As Executive Vice President of Ivanhoe Mines, he was a key member of the discovery of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper deposits in Mongolia, acquired by Rio Tinto, earning his team the prestigious Thayer Lindsey award in 2004 for the most significant international mineral discovery. Mr. Kirwin also recommended the acquisition of the Kainantu project to the founders of K92 Mining Inc Corporation, which now operates the very successful high-grade Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea. He remains involved with the project as a senior technical advisor. In addition to contributing to the discovery of several other significant gold mines and deposits, he continues his role as an adjunct professor at James Cook University, Australia.

Further Information

Further details regarding any potential transaction involving Realgold and its properties will be provided in a future news release, if and when the Company and Realgold execute a letter of intent in respect thereof. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to Realgold has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

