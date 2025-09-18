ROCKPOINT GAS STORAGE INC. FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS "A" SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. ("Rockpoint" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada for its proposed initial public offering of class "A" common shares ("Class A Shares") of the Company (the "Offering"). The number of Class A Shares to be offered and the offering price per share under the Offering have not yet been determined.

RBC Capital Markets and JPMorgan are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the Offering.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, the Class A Shares and the Offering and is still subject to amendment and completion. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment will be accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. An electronic or paper copy of the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from RBC Dominion Securities Inc. by mail at Attention: Distribution Centre, RBC Wellington Square, 8th Floor, 180 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 0C2 and by e-mail at [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc. by mail at Attention: Equity Sales Desk, Suite 4500, TD Bank Tower, 66 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5K 1E7.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any province or territory of Canada prior to the time of receipt for the final base PREP prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities regulatory authority in such province or territory.

The Class A Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to a U.S. person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Class A Shares in the United States.

About Rockpoint Gas Storage

Rockpoint Gas Storage is the largest independent pure play operator of natural gas storage facilities in North America. Rockpoint Gas Storage owns and operates six strategically located natural gas storage facilities with a combined effective working gas storage capacity of approximately 280 Bcf that is critical for ensuring the reliable and stable supply of natural gas in its service areas. The Company believes that the assets are uniquely positioned to capture the benefits associated with growing natural gas demand, particularly from LNG, gas-fired power generation to support data centre growth, oil sands and electrification broadly. Rockpoint Gas Storage's business strategy is to optimize its storage platform to capitalize on these demand trends and offer its customers unique and highly customizable natural gas storage solutions which are critical to their operations.

Proudly headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Rockpoint Gas Storage's asset portfolio has a 37-year operating history and is managed by an industry leading and highly experienced management team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the Offering, the business and prospects of Rockpoint Gas Storage and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are statements that are prospective in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the Company's internal expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may not prove to be accurate and certain objectives and strategic goals may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in the Preliminary Prospectus, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made.

Contacts: Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. - [email protected]