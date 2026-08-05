Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. ("Rockpoint" or the "Company") (TSX: RGSI) is pleased to announce the voting results from the annual meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") of the Company held on August 5, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Each matter voted upon at the Meeting is described in greater detail in the management information circular of the Company dated June 18, 2026, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on Rockpoint's website at www.rockpointgs.com. A report summarizing the voting results for the matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A total of 35,201,573 class "A" common shares and 79,662,600 class "B" voting shares (collectively, "Shares") were voted by Shareholders in person (virtually) or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 86.49% of the total number of outstanding Shares. The voting results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are provided below.

Election of Directors

The nine director nominees were elected to serve as directors of Rockpoint until the earlier of their resignation, the close of Rockpoint's next annual meeting of shareholders or until their office is vacated in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) or the constating documents of the Company. The voting results for the election of directors of the Company were as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Brian Baker 99,233,875 87.43 % 14,261,451 12.57 % William Burton 113,205,679 99.74 % 289,647 0.26 % Peter Cella 112,602,466 99.21 % 892,860 0.79 % Sippy Chhina 113,421,828 99.94 % 73,498 0.06 % David Devine 113,419,287 99.93 % 76,039 0.07 % Rick Eng 104,648,845 92.21 % 8,846,481 7.79 % Tobias J. McKenna 113,266,559 99.80 % 228,767 0.20 % Suzanne Nimocks 112,343,355 98.99 % 1,151,971 1.01 % Gene Stahl 113,422,898 99.94 % 72,428 0.06 %

Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP was re-appointed as external auditor of the Company until the close of Rockpoint's next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors of Rockpoint was authorized to fix their remuneration. The resolution re-appointing Deloitte LLP was approved by approximately 99.99% of the votes cast by Shareholders in person (virtually) or by proxy at the Meeting.

About Rockpoint Gas Storage

Rockpoint Gas Storage is the largest independent pure play operator of natural gas storage facilities in North America. Rockpoint Gas Storage owns and operates six strategically located natural gas storage facilities with a combined effective working gas storage capacity of approximately 280 Bcf that is critical for ensuring the reliable and stable supply of natural gas in its service areas. The Company believes that the assets are uniquely positioned to capture the benefits associated with growing natural gas demand, particularly from LNG, gas-fired power generation to support data center growth, oil sands and electrification broadly. Rockpoint Gas Storage's business strategy is to optimize its storage platform to capitalize on these demand trends and offer its customers unique and highly customizable natural gas storage solutions which are critical to their operations.

Proudly headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Rockpoint Gas Storage's asset portfolio has a 38-year operating history and is managed by an industry leading and highly experienced management team.

Additional Information

For further information about Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc., please visit www.rockpointgs.com or contact:

Rahul Pandey, Manager, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc.