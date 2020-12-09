Rockpoint Gas Storage Announces New CEO

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Rockpoint Gas Storage is pleased to announce that Mr. Tobias (Toby) J. McKenna is the new Chief Executive Officer of the Rockpoint gas storage platform entities effective November 30, 2020. Mr. McKenna brings to Rockpoint over 25 years of experience in the energy industry with leadership roles across a wide spectrum of disciplines including gas storage and marketing, midstream operations, energy trading, business development and Acquisition and Divestitures. From 2014 to 2020, he was cofounder of Tidewater Midstream Ltd. where he served in multiple roles including Director, President and CEO, Vice President of Business Development & Commercial and most recently as President, Midstream. From 2010 to 2014, he was Vice President, Natural Gas Trading for Castleton Commodities Canada and prior thereto was cofounder of its predecessor, Louis Dreyfus Energy Canada in 2003.

Mr. McKenna obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration from Saint Francis Xavier University, Nova Scotia (1994).

"We are pleased to welcome Toby McKenna as the CEO," said Brian Baker, Rockpoint board member, "Toby's energy industry knowledge and in particular his business development and gas marketing experience bring significant additional depth to our team and will help us build value for all our stakeholders. I look forward to working with Toby in our efforts to grow Rockpoint."

Toby McKenna added "I am excited about the opportunity to work with the talented team at Rockpoint storage and Access gas. Rockpoint has a strategic mix of high value storage and distribution assets across key North American markets that strongly position us to meet ever-changing customer seasonal demands. Through this industry leading foundation of storage and distribution services, we are incredibly well positioned to adapt to and continue to lead the energy transformation to natural gas and renewables all while adjusting to volatility from new demand sources such as LNG."

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a growth-oriented midstream natural gas services provider with operations focused on owning, operating, developing and acquiring midstream energy assets in the United States and Canada. We are the largest independent owner and operator of natural gas storage assets in North America. We own or contract for 307 Bcf of total working gas capacity. Our assets are located in key North American natural gas producing and consuming regions and are connected at strategic points on the gas transmission network, providing access to multiple endues markets. Our locations provide us and our customers with substantial liquidity, meaning access to multiple counterparties for transactions to buy and sell gas. In Canada, we own the AECO Hub, which is comprised of two facilities in Alberta (Suffield and Countess) and has 154 Bcf of working gas capacity. In the United States, we own: (i) the Wild Goose storage facility in northern California, with 75 Bcf of working gas capacity; (ii) the Lodi storage facility in northern California, with 31 Bcf of working gas capacity; (iii) the Salt Plains storage facility in Oklahoma, with 13 Bcf of working gas capacity; and (iv) a 49.99% membership interest in the Tres Palacios facility in Texas, which has 34 Bcf of working gas capacity. Finally, we operate Access Gas Services, a natural gas marketing business in Eastern Canada, British Columbia and Alberta, which is an extension of our proprietary optimization activities in Canada.

