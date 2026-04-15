Rockit Motors Secures Major Funding to Grow Electric Motor Manufacturing Capabilities Across North America

Rockit Motors builds on strategic investment from MKB Equity Partners Inc. with financing from National Bank of Canada, complemented by Business Development Bank of Canada

Rockit Motors unlocks business possibilities through manufacturing for customers who are leading electrification in high-growth segments including power generation, rail, e-mobility and industrial markets

Rockit Motors President and CEO Rob Briscoe retains majority ownership and control

Financial strength allows Rockit Motors to fuel North America's industrial manufacturing renaissance for critical components

MONTREAL, Apr. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Rockit Motors announced today it has secured a total of more than $47 million USD (approximately $64 million CAD) in the form of equity and debt facilities in partnership with MKB Equity Partners Inc ("MKB"), National Bank of Canada ("National Bank") and BDC Capital ("BDC") to support its continued expansion.

Rockit Motors x National Bank x BDC x MKB (CNW Group/Rockit Motors)

Rockit Motors is a leading contract manufacturer of electric motors, generators and components for power generation, rail, e-mobility, and industrial markets. With facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Rockit Motors provides scalable production capacity and program management tailored to the needs of global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers who are launching new electric motors/generators into production or transferring production from their own factories or other suppliers overseas.

The funding will propel Rockit Motors's mission to unlock business possibilities for customers engaged in transforming their businesses with fast, flexible manufacturing solutions that allow them to respond to tariff, cost, capacity or near-shoring pressure. The funds will increase Rockit Motors's ability to partner with industry leaders through co-investments in tooling, machinery and equipment. The growth capital will also enhance Rockit Motors's talent development via strategic hiring across Sales, Engineering, and Program Management.

Rockit Motors is on a sustained growth trajectory. In 2025, the company acquired Motors Coils Mfg. Ltd., a leading rail traction motor service provider, bolstering Rockit Motors's aftermarket service offering in North America.

"Our purpose is simple: to be the catalyst of new possibilities for companies that are shaping the future of electrification. We are grateful to our partners at MKB, National Bank and BDC for their trust and for embracing our vision. With their support, we will fast-track our growth and impact across North America with the ultimate goal of guiding our customers to next-level manufacturing achievements." – Rob Briscoe, President and CEO of Rockit Motors

"Rockit Motors is a trusted manufacturing partner to both established and emerging leaders in electrification and is well-positioned for continued growth. As energy transition investors, we value the importance of manufacturing capabilities to scale innovation and accelerate adoption, and Rockit Motors expertise in electric motor production, essential to systems that consume nearly half of global electricity, underscores the strategic importance of this partnership.'" – Jesse Teichman, Partner, MKB

"National Bank's collaboration with Rockit Motors is another step towards supporting our country's industrial competitiveness in electrification and green-energy markets. We look forward to seeing the company scale its operations across North America and contribute to building sustainable infrastructure and mobility." – François Grondin, Senior Director – Specialized Groups, National Bank of Canada

"Backing Rockit Motors aligns with the Growth & Transition team of BDC Capital's mission to help entrepreneurs scale and adapt in a changing economy. Their work in electric motor manufacturing is exactly the kind of industrial growth we aim to foster." – Mark Ohannessian, Senior Director, Growth & Transition Capital team of BDC Capital

About MKB

MKB (mkbandco.com) is a North American private investment firm advancing the Energy Transition by supporting growth-stage companies within energy, mobility, built environment, and related industrial sectors. The firm focuses on scalable, high-impact themes at the core of the transition, partnering with those that demonstrate strong fundamentals and a clear path to scale. MKB's experienced team brings deep sector expertise and a disciplined investment approach to support companies driving the decarbonization of the global economy.

About National Bank

The National Bank of Canada (nbc.ca) is Canada's sixth largest bank. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA).

About BDC Capital

BDC (bdc.ca) is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. We are one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013.

About Rockit Motors

Rockit Motors (rockitmotors.com) is a privately-held contract manufacturer of electric motors and alternators for power generation, rail, e-mobility and industrial markets. It serves major OEMs and Tier 1 industrials with electrical rotating equipment and components, including stators and rotors. With operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Rockit Motors is a North American leader in world-class manufacturing across diverse industries.

SOURCE Rockit Motors

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