Rocket Appoints Viral Nation as Social Media Agency of Record, Replacing Glossy Social Feeds with Real Stories

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Viral Nation , a global leader in social-first transformation, today announced it has been named the Social Media Agency of Record for Rocket , the Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate, title, and personal finance businesses. Rocket will leverage Viral Nation's influencer marketing, social strategy, community management, and social content creation abilities to deliver raw, relatable homeownership stories that break through social media's glossy facade.

At a time when nearly 80% of social media users turn to their feeds for dream-home inspiration, Rocket and Viral Nation are moving beyond curated perfection to offer something deeper – real stories, support, and guidance for people working toward homeownership.

"Homeownership is the single most powerful expression of the American dream – and everyone deserves to see themselves in that story," said Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer for Rocket. "With Viral Nation as our social media agency of record, we're using content to build a movement. One grounded in honest storytelling, vibrant communities, and meaningful solutions. We know that when people see others like them owning their dream, it sparks belief. And belief is where transformation begins."

Rocket launched "Own the Dream," the company's new core creative idea, with an unforgettable Super Bowl ad. The message was amplified by Viral Nation's strategic social campaigns, which drove 247 million views nationwide and sparked genuine conversations across all platforms. This new partnership builds on that moment by fostering a vibrant, welcoming community through voices from Rocket's network of everyday home-seekers and homebuying experts.

Viral Nation will help Rocket cut through noisy feeds by showcasing real client stories, influencer ambassador programs, and dynamic community management. Together, Rocket and Viral Nation will ignite moments that resonate deeply with Americans – piercing through challenges to offer guidance on every step of the homebuying journey.

"Rocket's mission to redefine homeownership inspires us to build a social movement that empowers every American to envision themselves on this journey," said Joe Gagliese, CEO and Co-Founder of Viral Nation. "Rocket is more than a financial services company; it's a culturally influential brand, authentically leading and shaping the communities it serves."

Through this new partnership, Rocket's social presence won't just inspire—it will guide. Together, the brands are building tools, stories, and spaces that turn aspiration into action.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With insights from more than 65 million calls with clients each year, 14 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled home ownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit the Company's Corporate website or Investor Relations website .

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is a global leader in social media innovation, uniting powerful marketing services, proprietary technology, and creator representation. Our belief that creators and social communities are the new media of today and tomorrow steers our world-class services, which include influencer marketing, community management, social content production, experiential marketing, social strategy, and our talent representation agency. Our AI-powered brand safety solution, Secure™, allows us to maximize creator partnerships while safeguarding brand reputation. Viral Nation powers global growth for brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics, Audible, A24, MGM Resorts International, Microsoft, Tencent, Zillow, and Walmart, redefining how brands engage and thrive in an ever-evolving digital world. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , TikTo , and YouTube .

