Rocket Advance Partners with SkySlope to Bring Commission Advances to Canadian Real Estate Agents

The partnership gives agents a simple way to access their earned commissions right where they manage their deals.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Rocket Advance, the Canadian fintech company providing real estate professionals with instant access to their earned commissions, today announced a strategic partnership with SkySlope, one of real estate's most widely used transaction management solutions. The partnership embeds Rocket Advance's commission advance product into the SkySlope experience, giving agents across Canada instant access to earned commissions on their pending deals.

"In today's real estate market, momentum matters," said Harlen Suslik, Founder of Rocket Advance. "An agent's business runs on momentum, and cash flow gaps shouldn't slow it down. By making commission advances available right inside SkySlope, we're meeting agents where they already work, giving them an easy way to keep their business moving."

Real estate agents often wait 60-90 days for their earned commissions, creating a cash flow gap. Rocket Advance closes that gap by advancing a portion of that commission, giving agents a flexible way to manage cash flow, allowing them to invest in marketing, lead generation, listings, and the relationships that drive their next sale. By bringing that option into SkySlope, the two companies are providing instant access to earned commissions where agents already work, at the "point-of-transaction".

"Every transaction represents weeks or months of work before an agent gets paid. That's a long time to wait when you're running a business. If we can remove one more obstacle and help agents stay focused on serving their clients, that's the kind of partnership we want to build," said Tyler Smith, CEO at SkySlope.

The partnership will be available to Canadian SkySlope users this summer.

About Rocket Advance

Rocket Advance is a Canadian fintech company providing instant commission advances to real estate agents. Founded in 2023, the company purchases pending commissions, giving agents instant access to their funds. By partnering with real estate brokerages and embedding the product directly into industry platforms, we close cash flow gaps for agents in the most convenient way possible. Learn more at rocketadvance.ca.

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it is driving the industry's shift to AI, building automations that anticipate what agents and brokers need before they ask -- from AI-powered compliance review to voice-driven closing cost estimates and automated file completion. Empowering over 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope has earned the trust of some of the industry's largest and most prestigious brokerages, building relationships that go far beyond the transaction. Together, they're redefining how the industry works, using AI to build a legacy that propels real estate forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

SOURCE Rocket Advance

Media Contact Harlen Suslik - [email protected] | www.rocketadvance.ca