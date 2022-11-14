Rockdoc launches Cold & Flu Rescue Kit, the first comprehensive testing and care solution for Influenza, COVID-19, and Strep throat

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - With mounting cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the continuing presence of COVID-19 variants, this cold and flu season is already being called a "perfect storm." But when people develop symptoms like a runny nose, cough, or sore throat, they can struggle to know what their illness is and how to best manage it.

Rockdoc's Cold & Flu Rescue Kit: the first home testing solution for Strep, Flu & COVID with full telehealth care. Tweet this Rockdoc's Cold & Flu Rescue Kit is the first comprehensive at-home testing and care solution for Influenza, COVID-19, and Strep throat in Canada. (CNW Group/Rockdoc Consulting Inc.)

Rockdoc's new Cold & Flu Rescue Kit is the first integrated solution on the Canadian market that allows users to screen for common respiratory illnesses–Strep A, Influenza A & B, and COVID-19–from anywhere and get immediate results and comprehensive care via telehealth. The product effectively identifies contagious infections that may require treatment.

Here's how it works:

People can receive everything they need to their homes in a convenient package either via overnight shipping across the country or from DoorDash in under two hours in select areas of Metro Vancouver, Calgary , Edmonton , Winnipeg , Eastern Ontario , and Halifax .

, , , , and . As part of the kit, Canadians will be able to connect virtually with a healthcare practitioner to guide them through every step, from sample collection and testing, results interpretation, to how to manage their illness, manage risk, and get back to health.

Patients can choose to book a same-day follow-up appointment with a licensed doctor to discuss their results and symptoms, and if indicated, get prescriptions like Tamiflu or antibiotics sent directly to their pharmacy.

Patients can also choose to have their test results forwarded to their family doctor to assure continuity of care.

"This new product is an innovative, comprehensive solution that lets individuals take charge of their health, especially for those six million Canadians without a family doctor. This gives people the information they need, which will reduce the burden on overcrowded emergency rooms, urgent care centres, and walk-in clinics," said Dr. Samuel Gutman, Rockdoc's President and CEO. "We are confident this innovative solution will help ease strain on Canada's healthcare system."

Rockdoc's Cold & Flu Rescue Kit will help all Canadians to make good decisions about their health and keep them from infecting others at work, school, or in the home.

Correct and early identification of these common illnesses enables accurate, timely treatment and reduces over-prescribing of antibiotics for Strep A. Additionally, Influenza and COVID-19 treatments that reduce the risk of secondary infections and reduce sick time are effective if they are started early.

ABOUT ROCKDOC

Rockdoc is owned and operated by Canadian doctors and nurses, and is on a mission to help Canadians navigate their healthcare, with decades of experience providing emergent, urgent, and continuing healthcare services and solutions – meeting and exceeding the standard of care.

With facilities and laboratories across Canada, they are ready to serve Canadians' needs and keep them healthy this flu season. Rockdoc's patient-first, innovative services help people choose care quickly and efficiently using modern technology.

SOURCE Rockdoc Consulting Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries and media assets: [email protected]