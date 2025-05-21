Rock Tech receives EUR 150 million in Letters of Support for Guben Converter

UK (UKEF) and Finish (FINNVERA) export credit agencies have expressed their interest to support the Guben Lithium Converter project with up to EUR 150 million in credit guarantees.

in credit guarantees. In addition to the proposed senior debt tranche from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Export Credit Agency (ECA) support represents a vital component of the debt financing structure for large-scale infrastructure projects like the Guben Converter.

Amidst market turmoil and Lithium price uncertainty Rock Tech's Guben Converter - a strategic project under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act - remains the largest committed stand-alone Lithium refinery project in Europe .

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce it has received up to EUR 150m in government-backed support from export credit agencies via conditional, non-binding expressions of interest. Specifically, UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Finnish export credit agency (Finnvera) have expressed their interest to support the Guben Converter. In addition, discussions with further export credit agencies from Europe, Australia and China are ongoing to support the procurement of key equipment items from these countries. ECA support will be additional to the proposed European Investment Banks's (EIB) senior debt tranche of EUR 150 million (as announced by the Company in a previous press release).

"We welcome the strong backing from Export Credit Agencies in supporting the Guben Converter project. Their engagement reflects confidence in our vision, the business case and the strategic importance of this facility for Europe's green energy transition," says Chris Wright, Rock Tech's CFO.

In detail, the debt financing will benefit from the project's European sourcing scheme, making the project eligible for credit guarantees from major European export credit agencies. Large packages for supplies and services are to be contracted with business & procurement partners based in United Kingdom and Finland, and other EU countries. Subject to the due diligence being completed concurrently in accordance with their policies and applicable OECD consensus guidelines by the lending consortium and the ECAs, UKEF and Finnvera have expressed their initial interest in supporting the project via guarantees towards the lenders.

About the Guben Converter

The Guben Lithium Converter is a pioneering facility in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany, by the German-Canadian company Rock Tech Lithium Inc. This plant is set to become Europe's first commercial lithium hydroxide refinery, aiming to produce 24,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually—enough to supply over 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

Strategically located near major automotive and battery manufacturing hubs the Guben Converter is designed to strengthen Europe's battery supply chain by processing spodumene concentrate secured via leading trading partner C&D Logistics (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. The Converter will utilize advanced crystallization technologies, supplied by GEA Group AG, to ensure high-purity lithium production with minimal environmental impact. The leading international engineering firm Worley Ltd. has been selected as construction partner (EPCM) for the plant.

Recognized as a strategic project under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, the Guben Converter underscores Europe's commitment to securing essential materials for the energy transition. The project is expected to create approximately 200 jobs and represents a significant step toward regionalizing and decarbonizing the lithium supply chain in Europe.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and allocation thereof; listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V, including obtaining the final acceptance of the TSX-V; the results of the due diligence and decision of the ECA and EIB; discussions with strategic and financial investors to explore potential opportunities for investments directly at the project level, including the Company's converter projects in Germany and Canada and the Georgia Lake Project; and Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of the conditions to obtain final acceptance of the TSX-V approval for the listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

For further information: Konstantin Burger, VP IR: [email protected] +49 89 244109149; Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2400-333 Bay Street, Toronto ON M5H 2T6, CAN.