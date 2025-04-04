Rock Tech Lithium Welcomes Dr. Beate Degen to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Beate Degen to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Degen is an accomplished advisor, entrepreneur, and non-executive director with extensive global expertise spanning strategy & innovation, sustainability, artificial intelligence, and risk management. She brings diverse experience across industries including commodities, life sciences, deep tech, and financial services. Prior to building her portfolio of board roles, Dr. Degen held senior strategic leadership and finance positions at chemical-pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG, Ernst & Young as well as tech start-ups.

Simultaneously, Rock Tech announces the resignation of Klaus Schmitz from the Board of Directors.

"Welcoming Beate to Rock Tech's Board is a significant enhancement to our team. In today's constantly evolving business landscape, her extensive global expertise in strategic leadership and financing will be a valuable asset to the Company. I would also like to sincerely thank Klaus Schmitz who has been with the Company since 2021 for his dedicated work for Rock Tech in various positions, which has been essential in turning our vision of building the first German lithium converter into reality. We wish Klaus all the best for his future endeavours."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman & CEO

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and allocation thereof; listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V, including obtaining the final acceptance of the TSX-V; discussions with strategic and financial investors to explore potential opportunities for investments directly at the project level, including the Company's converter projects in Germany and Canada and the Georgia Lake Project; and Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of the conditions to obtain final acceptance of the TSX-V approval for the listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

For further information: Konstantin Burger, VP IR: [email protected] +49 89 244109149, Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2400-333 Bay Street, Toronto ON M5H 2T6, CAN.