Rock Tech Lithium to Attend Upcoming Industry Conferences

Rock Tech to discuss latest achievements of its German Converter project as well as progress on its Canadian projects with industry peers, investors and political stakeholders.

Rock Tech's senior leadership to attend panel discussions and provide keynote speech.

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") today announced that senior leadership will participate in following upcoming industry conferences.

„Zukunftskonferenz der Lausitz" in Spremberg, DE: September 12

Rock Tech's CEO Dirk Harbecke has been invited to meet with key political representatives of state and federal government to discuss Brandenburg's economic growth model and the value of government funding programs to secure Europe's global competitiveness.



Handelsblatt Konferenz „Decarbonizing Industries" in Düsseldorf, DE: September 12

Rock Tech's Chief Legal & Operations Officer Kerstin Wedemann has been invited to provide a keynote speech on the topic of "Reality and perception – When will electromobility and battery recycling come to Germany ?"



Fastmarkets EU Battery Raw Materials Conference in Amsterdam , NL: September 16-18

Rock Tech's Finance and Business Development team is looking forward to reconnecting with industry peers and continuing negotiations with partners from the US, EU and Japan .



London Metal Exchange Week 2024 in London, UK : September 30 – October 02

Rock Tech's team will attend LME week together with its joint-venture partner Transamine SA to discuss the state of the global Lithium supply chain and determine how to further secure access to Critical Raw Materials in Australia , Africa and South America .



SMM Li-ion Battery Europe 2024 in Brussels , BE: October 08 -10

Rock Tech's Chief Legal & Operations Officer Kerstin Wedemann has been invited to a panel discussion on how to "Accelerate the Construction of a Secure and Resilient Key Resource Supply System" and is looking forward to reconnecting with key partners from South America and China .



Rock Tech's CEO Dirk Harbecke comments: "We are looking forward to updating industry leaders and investors over the next few weeks on our financing progress for the Guben Converter and on the development of our Canadian projects. These conferences give us the opportunity to market our growth story and product globally and to demonstrate the growth potential of EU battery markets. We are prepared for the turnaround in the lithium markets."

Please reach out to [email protected] if you would like to schedule a meeting with the team at one of the conferences.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to expectations concerning the Guben Converter, including the design and features of the Guben Converter, as well as the expected costs, capital expenditures, timing and outcomes thereof; statements regarding the Company's future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the Guben Converter, including the anticipated timing of future activities taken in support of the development thereof; Rock Tech's potential financing arrangements; the expected economic performance of the Guben Converter and anticipated production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and related processing methods employed; the estimated capital and operating costs of the Guben Converter; the anticipated timing and outcomes of a final investment decision, construction activities and commissioning of the Guben Converter; statements regarding the Company's sustainability and ESG related goals and strategy, including the benefits and achievement thereof and future actions taken by the Company in relation thereto; expected regulatory processes and final outcomes; expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry, including the demand for and pricing of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and the benefits therefrom, and the development of political and regulatory frameworks especially in Germany and the European Union; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form filed with the applicable securities regulators. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

For further information: Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2400-333 Bay Street, Toronto ON M5H 2T6, CAN. Konstantin Burger, VP Investor Relations: [email protected] +49 89 244109149