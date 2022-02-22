Rock Tech Lithium Starts Permitting Process for Europe's First Lithium Hydroxide Converter

The first partial application focuses on the approval of buildings, roads and other non-process infrastructure. Concurrently, the basic approvability of the project and its environmental compatibility will be examined.

The second partial application, which the Company aims to submit in May, concerns all production facilities.

The third, and final, partial application, which the Company aims to submit in July, will be for utilities and ancillary buildings.

Commenting on the start of the approval process, Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer at Rock Tech Lithium, said: "The first partial application represents an important step for us from planning to implementation of our lithium hydroxide converter in Guben. We continue to look forward to the good and constructive cooperation with the State Office for the Environment and with the city of Guben."

Rock Tech Lithium plans to hold an information day in Guben in April/May to involve the local population in the project as early as possible. Once in full operation, the production plant for battery-grade lithium hydroxide (converter) is expected to produce 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide annually for the batteries of 500,000 electric cars. Rock Tech's project is currently in an advanced planning stage. The company estimates the investment volume at approximately 470 million euros.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide "made in Germany". As early as 2024, the Company intends to commission Europe's first lithium converter with a nameplate production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The Company has set itself the goal of creating the world's first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake Project in Ontario, Canada and, as early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

