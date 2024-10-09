Rock Tech Lithium Secures $1.4 million in Federal Funding for Georgia Lake Infrastructure Development

Pending final due diligence, Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has secured CAD 1.4 million in federal funding through the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF). Rock Tech is one of four critical minerals projects in Northern Ontario selected for this funding.

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded up to CAD 1.4 million in funding from the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF), a federal initiative to support the development of clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects in Canada's critical minerals sector. Pending final due diligence, the funding will be used to upgrade and extend the Fairloch Lake Road to enable the transportation of Lithium-containing spodumene from its Georgia Lake Project mine site. Lake Nipigon Forest Management (a forest management cooperative of Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Red Rock Indian Band, and Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek) has been engaged to complete the road construction.

Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's CEO commented: "We are honoured to receive this funding to support the development of our Georgia Lake mining project. Unlike many other projects in Ontario, our Georgia Lake project benefits from a highly strategic location with extensive infrastructure already in place. This results in lower development costs compared to more remote projects."

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced Lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build Lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop Lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

For further information: Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2400-333 Bay Street, Toronto ON M5H 2T6, CAN. Konstantin Burger, VP Investor Relations: [email protected] +49 89 244109149