Rock Tech Lithium Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted an "Advance Notice By-law" to establish the conditions and framework under which registered or beneficial owners of common shares of the Company ("Shareholders") may exercise their right to submit director nominations by fixing a deadline by which such nominations must be submitted by a Shareholder to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Act").

The Advance Notice By-law provides a clear process for Shareholders to follow for director nominations, and will help ensure that all Shareholders receive adequate notice and information about director nominees in order to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner.

Among other things, the Advance Notice By-Law fixes deadlines by which shareholders must notify the Company of director nominations prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders where directors are to be elected. It also sets forth the information about the proposed nominee that a shareholder must include in the notice for it to be valid.

In the case of an annual shareholder meeting, notice to the Company must be given not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual meeting. In the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the first public announcement of the meeting's date, notice may be given not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting), notice to the Company must be given not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting.

The Advance Notice By-Law also prescribes the proper written form for a Shareholder's notice and provides that the Company's Board of Directors may, in its sole discretion, waive any requirement under these provisions. The Advance Notice By-Law is effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for approval, confirmation and ratification at next Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on June 27, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Advance Notice By-Law will cease to be effective unless it is approved, ratified and confirmed by a resolution adopted by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery, beginning with the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide merchant converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany. The second Lithium converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its wholly-owned Georgia Lake spodumene project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system.

