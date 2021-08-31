Rock Tech Engages Evercore as Financial and Capital Markets Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce it has engaged Evercore Group L.L.C. ("Evercore") to act as the Company's financial and capital markets advisor.

"We are excited to work with Evercore as we realize our ambition of becoming a leading lithium hydroxide producer in multiple jurisdictions," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Evercore's global reach and sector experience will be a valuable asset to our management team as we advance our projects around the world."

Evercore will provide advisory services in connection with evaluating strategic and financial alternatives and will earn and be paid fees contingent upon the completion of any related transactions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Dirk Harbecke"

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward–looking statements". Forward–looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward–looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward–looking statements.

For further information: Brad Barnett, Corporate Secretary, Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4, Telephone: (778) 358-5200, Facsimile: (604) 670-0033, Email: [email protected]

