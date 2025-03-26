ROCK TECH AWARDED STRATEGIC PROJECT STATUS BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that its Lithium Converter Project in Germany ("Guben Converter") has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA"). This designation underscores the importance of Rock Tech's Guben Converter to the European battery materials supply chain and further accelerates the Company's mission to provide Europe with sustainable, locally produced lithium. The Guben Converter will produce 24,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually — enough to power over 500,000 electric vehicles.

The CRMA, implemented in May 2024, is a cornerstone initiative aimed at securing resilient and sustainable supply of 17 critical raw materials essential for Europe's energy transition. It enhances the EU's capacity for extraction, processing, and refining of strategic raw materials, reduces reliance on imports from third countries while upholding the highest environmental and social standards.

With over 170 applications submitted to the European Commission, Rock Tech is proud that the Guben Converter was selected in this highly competitive process. The European Commission has announced that it will initially use 2bn EUR to support selected projects through loans, financing, and guarantees.

"This milestone not only affirms the strategic value of our Guben project but also positions us as a key enabler of Europe's green industrial future. We are honored to be recognized as a Strategic Project by the European Commission and remain fully committed to advancing a secure, sustainable, and independent lithium supply for Europe." says Dirk Harbecke, CEO & Chairman Rock Tech Lithium.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

