Rock Tech Attends PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Investors To Visit Booth 2340

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that it will participate in this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention (PDAC) in Toronto, March 3-6 2024. Rock Tech's team will be hosting investors, partners, and the public at the Company's booth. The Company also announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options) to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company.

Rock Tech Lithium attending PDAC 2024 (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Rock Tech Lithium is attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) in Toronto. The Company is hosting booth number 2340 in the Investor Exchange area at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC). Rock Tech will showcase its Georgia Lake mining project and the development for its Northern Ontario Lithium Converter. Kerstin Wedemann, the Company's newly appointed Chief Legal & Operations Officer, will also be attending the show. Please contact the team at [email protected] to schedule a meeting or simply stop by the booth during the convention.

The company also announces that is has granted 3,170,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. 1,250,000 of the options were issued to Directors and Officers of the Company. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $1.13. The Options will vest immediately and are exercisable for a five-year term, expiring February 21, 2029.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery, beginning with the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide merchant converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany. The second Lithium converter will be built in Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its wholly-owned Georgia Lake spodumene project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

C AUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, e.g. as described in the section "About Rock Tech". There may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form filed with the applicable securities regulators.

No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

For further information: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 2400-333 Bay Street, Toronto ON M5H 2T6, Canada; Konstantin Burger, Head of Investor Relations - [email protected].