ROCK Networks Launches Website to Help Bring High-Speed Internet to Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - ROCK Networks has recently launched rockhighspeed.com, a platform allowing Newfoundland and Labrador residents to express their interest in bringing high-speed internet to their communities. This website aims to gather data to best inform the build of a future-proof high-speed broadband network in communities that would otherwise not have any.

"As a native Newfoundlander, I understand how difficult it is to get a good quality internet connection in rural communities as well as how important it is to have access to high-speed internet," said President and CEO, Joe Hickey. "I believe that the province deserves access to the same opportunities as the rest of Canada, and while it is easy to complain about poor internet or poor cellular connection, now, residents have the opportunity to do something about it."

rockhighspeed.com is a simple-to-use tool where people show their interest in high-speed internet by completing a customer survey, registering, and pre-selecting the kind of service they would like once the network is live. The website also includes an integrated speed test to test the quality of the current internet connection.

This new platform allows people to make their voices heard and show their interest in bringing high-speed internet to the province to create a better internet experience for everyone in the community. When that demand is identified and determined to be viable, ROCK Networks will build the network for those who want it the most.

ABOUT ROCK NETWORKS

ROCK Networks is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We've served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

Our areas of expertise are Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT & cloud; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks. We have national capabilities with locations in St. John's Newfoundland, Dartmouth and Sydney; Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario; and Lethbridge, Alberta.

For further information: Nadine Mansour, Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations, ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a Division of ROCK Networks, [email protected], 613-297-0340 Ext. 1, www.rocknetworks.com

