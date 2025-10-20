Robotics and AI Drive a New Era of Growth and Uplisting Activity

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries worldwide, from manufacturing and logistics to hospitality and food service. As these sectors expand, small-cap companies are increasingly using acquisitions to scale operations, generate measurable revenue and strengthen their technological capabilities. This strategic growth not only positions these companies to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving market but also sets the stage for uplisting from over-the-counter (OTC) markets to national exchanges. Uplisting offers broader visibility, institutional investment opportunities and the resources necessary to accelerate the deployment of AI and robotics innovations. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (Profile), doing business as TechForce Robotics, exemplifies this approach. By completing targeted acquisitions, the company has built a platform that integrates revenue-generating assets with AI-enabled robotics technology. Nightfood Holdings now reports more than $10 million in annualized revenue and a combined acquisition value estimated at approximately $100 million, positioning it to move from expansion to execution as an exchange-ready entity. Nightfood is focused on becoming a significant player in the robotics and AI space, joining other key leaders, such as including NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) and iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT).

Nightfood Holdings reports that its completion of targeted acquisitions has enabled the company to meet key criteria for uplisting.

The company now generates more than $10 million in annualized revenue , driven by a diversified portfolio of assets including operating hotels and its packaging subsidiary.

Nightfood reports that its recent acquisitions collectively represent approximately $100 million in transaction value .

The robotics and AI sectors are poised for significant growth, with emerging technologies transforming operational efficiency across multiple industries, including hospitality.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Nightfood Holdings editorial.

Uplisting as a Strategic Growth Catalyst

Uplisting provides emerging companies with broader visibility and access to a deeper investor base. For small-cap technology firms, including those in robotics and AI, transitioning to a national exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE American enhances credibility and can facilitate access to capital markets. Uplisting also requires more rigorous reporting standards, which can increase investor confidence in both financials and governance practices.

Data demonstrates that companies undergoing uplisting often experience growth in both trading volume and institutional interest. For robotics and AI firms, this is particularly significant, as these sectors demand long-term investment to fund research, development and deployment of advanced automation solutions. Enhanced market credibility can directly support strategic partnerships and business development initiatives.

Industry forecasts reinforce the importance of scale in AI and robotics. Grand View Research reports that the global service robotics market was valued at approximately $47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $107 billion by 2030, growing at a 12.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) Companies that achieve uplisting readiness are better positioned to capture market share in this rapidly expanding environment. "The service robotics has witnessed growing penetration in various sectors owing to factors including precise services, low-cost solutions, flexibility and reduction of human efforts," Grandview noted.

For small-cap firms in this growing sector, achieving a national exchange listing signals operational maturity and can attract institutional investors seeking exposure to emerging AI-enabled technologies. Uplisting can also improve liquidity for shareholders, enhance company valuation and provide the foundation for continued acquisitions and strategic growth initiatives.

Nightfood Reaches Uplisting Readiness

Nightfood Holdings reports that its completion of targeted acquisitions has enabled the company to meet key criteria for uplisting. By consolidating strategic assets, the company has built a foundation for operational scale, institutional visibility and regulatory compliance consistent with national exchange requirements.

Recent acquisitions have expanded Nightfood's capabilities in AI-powered hospitality and automation. Most recently, the company announced the successful closing of its fifth acquisition in under two years with the completion of its share exchange transaction to acquire Treasure Mountain Holdings LLC, the owner and operator of the 120-room Hilton Garden Inn in Rancho Mirage, California. The transaction was valued at approximately $52.8 million.

Last month the company officially closed on the acquisition of Victorville Treasure Holdings, LLC, the owner of a 155-room Holiday Inn property in Victorville, California. The $31 million share exchange agreement (SEA) represented Nightfood's first completed hotel acquisition. Together, the Rancho Mirage and Victorville acquisitions form the foundation of Nightfood's AI-driven hospitality platform, positioning the company at the forefront of automation in hotel operations.

The hotel acquisitions followed two acquisition announcements made earlier this year: Carryout Supplies, a custom packaging provider that enhances vertical integration across its service ecosystem valued at $10 million, and Skytech Automated Solutions, a $6-million-plus acquisition that bolsters the company's leadership in hotel automation systems. These moves consolidate the company's operational footprint, creating a more integrated platform for deploying AI and robotics technologies. Nightfood now operates across multiple revenue streams while building a foundation for scalability, a critical factor for national exchange eligibility.

The company's acquisition strategy also aligns with investor expectations for small-cap technology firms seeking uplisting. With recurring revenue streams in place from its hotel properties and the high-margin potential of its AI-driven robotics initiatives, Nightfood is strategically aligned to meet uplisting requirements and the company is preparing for its planned uplisting to a national exchange.

Annual Revenue Exceeds $10 Million

Nightfood Holdings now generates more than $10 million in annualized revenue, driven by a diversified portfolio of assets including operating hotels and its packaging subsidiary. The company noted that reaching this $10-million milestone marks its evolution into a high-growth, revenue-generating enterprise built on the integration of recently closed hotel acquisitions and its expanding Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform.

"Reaching the $10 million annualized revenue mark represents a defining milestone and validates our integrated growth model," said Nightfood CEO Jimmy Chan. "Our hotel acquisitions and RaaS platform are working in tandem to deliver measurable results and create long-term shareholder value. We remain focused on executing our roadmap and scaling our presence in the rapidly evolving hospitality automation market."

The two hotel acquisitions serve as a cornerstone in Nightfood Holdings' evolution into a next-generation technology and asset company. These properties "create a growing network of AI-connected, real-world deployment environments where [Nightfood's] service robots are being tested, refined, and commercialized," the company noted, with each location strengthening both sides of the company's model.

On the balance sheet, these asset-backed real estate holdings enhance book value, stability and collateral strength, while operationally, every hotel serves as a live testbed and proof-of-concept site for the company's RaaS technology, integrating AI-driven automation into high-traffic environments such as hospitality, retail, education and healthcare.

"Together, these acquisitions form a vertically integrated platform that blends tangible assets with scalable robotics innovation, positioning [Nightfood] to become a pioneer in the AI-automation sector," the company noted. Carryout Supplies adds a complementary revenue stream and vertical integration, enhancing the company's operational resilience and providing cash flow to support further technology deployment.

A Transformative Leap Forward

Nightfood Holdings's recent acquisitions collectively represent approximately $100 million in transaction value. These acquisitions include both hospitality properties and strategic technology companies that reinforce the company's robotics and AI platform. The Hilton Garden Inn and Holiday Inn acquisitions form the foundation of the company's hospitality and AI automation network, while Carryout Supplies and Skytech Automated Solutions strengthen Nightfood's vertical integration and technology capabilities.

"Closing the Skytech acquisition represents a transformative leap forward for Nightfood," said Nightfood chair Jamie Steigerwald, announcing the acquisition earlier this year. "This strengthens our ability to scale automation across the hospitality industry -- addressing key operational pain points such as labor shortages and rising costs. Together with the Carryout Supplies acquisition, we're building a powerful ecosystem designed to lead the future of hotel automation."

This disciplined merger and acquisition strategy enables Nightfood to scale operations efficiently and demonstrate verified market impact, two factors critical for institutional visibility and investor confidence. It also underscores the company's capacity to execute on complex acquisitions while maintaining operational coherence. By combining this array of assets under one platform, Nightfood Holdings positions itself to capitalize on growth opportunities in both AI-enabled robotics and real-world service environments. The scale of acquisitions also supports future expansion and continued technological integration.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Robotics and AI

The robotics and AI sectors are poised for significant growth, with emerging technologies transforming operational efficiency across multiple industries, including hospitality. Nightfood Holdings represents a clear example of how small-cap companies can leverage strategic acquisitions to achieve scale, revenue visibility, and exchange-readiness.

With reported acquisition values exceeding $100 million and annualized revenue surpassing $10 million, Nightfood Holdings has positioned itself as a technology-driven platform capable of deploying AI solutions at scale. Its portfolio, spanning hospitality, packaging and automation technology, provides both cash-flow stability and real-world testing opportunities.

Looking forward, Nightfood Holdings intends to continue integrating its assets, expanding automation deployment across hospitality operations and executing on initiatives that support its uplisting objectives. The company's trajectory reflects the broader trend of AI and robotics firms combining technological innovation with tangible operational assets to enhance market positioning.

As AI-enabled robotics continues to reshape industries globally, Nightfood Holdings exemplifies how small-cap companies can achieve credibility, scale and visibility, key ingredients for sustained growth and exchange-ready readiness.

AI and Robotics Drive Next-Generation Innovations

The robotics and artificial intelligence sectors are advancing at a rapid pace, with companies introducing new technologies that push the boundaries of automation, computing power and intelligent decision-making. These innovations demonstrate the growing impact of AI and robotics on both everyday life and global interactions.

NVIDIA Corp. will start shipping its DGX Spark(TM), the world's smallest AI supercomputer.

According to the company, AI workloads are quickly outgrowing the memory and software capabilities of the PCs, workstations and laptops millions of developers rely on today, forcing teams to shift work to the cloud or local data centers. As a new class of computer, DGX Spark delivers a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory in a compact desktop form factor, giving developers the power to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters locally. In addition, DGX Spark lets developers create AI agents and run advanced software stacks locally.

Tesla Inc. is committed to develop and deploy autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. The company believes that an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving, bipedal robotics and beyond. The company is developing the Optimus robot, a general-purpose, bipedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.

Richtech Robotics Inc. has signed a multimillion-dollar sales agreement with Beijing Tongchuang Technology Development Co. Ltd. Valued at more than $4 million and completed by its Chinese joint venture, Boyu Artificial Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd., the agreement includes the purchase, service and software licensing of products from three of Richtech's key product lines: ADAM, Scorpion and Titan. The deal expands the company's footprint in China and opens the door for additional potential opportunities across the Asian market.

iRobot Corp. introduced its most powerful and intelligent two-in-one robot to date: the Roomba(R) Max 705 Combo Robot + AutoWash(TM) Dock. Designed for the busiest homes, the Roomba Max 705 Combo delivers a deep, hands-free clean with 175x more power-lifting suction, AI-driven technology to avoid clutter left by kids and pets, and a first-of-its-kind roller mop cover that keeps carpets dry.

As AI and robotics continue to evolve, companies are expanding both the capabilities and accessibility of intelligent systems. From high-performance AI platforms to autonomous machines and smarter consumer products, these technologies are reshaping how work, tasks and daily routines are performed. The ongoing progress in this sector signals significant potential for increased productivity, efficiency and convenience across industries worldwide, including hospitality.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings (NGTF).

