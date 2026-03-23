ROBOTERA Raises RMB 1 Billion in Strategic Round, Valuation Exceeds RMB 10 Billion with Broad Industry Support

BEIJING, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Robotics company ROBOTERA has closed a strategic funding round of RMB 1 billion, pushing its valuation past RMB 10 billion. The round saw participation from major new investors including Gaocheng Capital, Singtel Innov8, Woori Venture Partners (subsidiary of Woori Financial Holdings), CICC Porsche Fund, China Fortune-Tech Capital, Fenghe Capital, Wuxi Capital, GF QIANHE, Horizon Investment, and a leading South Korean technology company, with existing investors CDH Venture and Growth Capital and Tsinghua Holding Tiancheng Asset Management significantly increasing their stakes.

RMB 500 Million in Orders Marks ROBOTERA’s Commercial Leadership

In total, ROBOTERA has secured 16 domestic and international industrial investors, spanning sectors including technology, automotive, logistics, consumer electronics, semiconductors, new energy, new materials, and telecommunications. The investor base features domestic leaders such as Geely Capital, Alibaba, Lenovo, Haier Capital, BAIC, and Golden Resources Group, alongside global giants including Singtel Innov8, Woori Capital, and a leading South Korean technology company forming a strong and broad industrial ecosystem.

Notably, this funding round comes just two months after ROBOTERA's previous round, with the committed investment far exceeding the initial fundraising target.

Fully In-House Hardware Expertise

ROBOTERA has long maintained fully in-house hardware development. Leveraging proprietary motors, reducers, and joint modules, the company's full size bipedal humanoid robot L7 has achieved world records in high jump and long jump, demonstrating advanced electromechanical design and motion control capabilities. In 2024, ROBOTERA launched the world's first direct-drive dexterous hand, achieving about 70% of human-level efficiency in logistics operations; as a standalone product, over 1,000 units were shipped in 2025, 50% to overseas markets.

Commercial Deployment and Order Growth

With fully in-house hardware and industrial partnerships, ROBOTERA's commercial rollout shows high market adoption and repeat orders. To date, cumulative orders have exceeded RMB 500 million, 50% from international clients, including nine of the world's top 10 publicly listed tech companies, some placing repeat orders up to six times.

In logistics, the company has deployed robotic solutions in Shenzhen, Huzhou, Hangzhou, Hefei, and Beijing, achieving operational efficiencies of up to 70% in some scenarios. Collaborating with SF Express, ROBOTERA launched a cross-border logistics inspection solution, which has been officially deployed at customs, with single orders exceeding RMB 50 million--signaling a move from pilot projects to large-scale delivery.

Looking Ahead

Beyond logistics, industrial clients include Samsung, Geely, Renault, Lenovo, Haier, TCL, and Century Golden Resources, spanning 3C, automotive, and high-end manufacturing sectors. The newly raised funds will accelerate technology iteration and product scale-up, with a focus on e-commerce logistics, industrial manufacturing, and pharmaceutical distribution. ROBOTERA aims to advance the deployment of robots in industrial applications, leveraging its technological expertise and industry partnerships to strengthen competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

SOURCE ROBOTERA

Yiran Sui, [email protected], +86-18518173468