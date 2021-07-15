Robertson Micro-Credentials Offer Solutions to Post-Pandemic Skills Shortage

"As we surface from lock-downs and health restrictions, we are all getting our bearings for how we work, learn, and interact in a world emerging from the pandemic," says Dr. Joanne Struch, Vice President, Teaching and Learning. "Our microcourses offer 'just in time' skills development as businesses and workers look ahead to the skills that are needed for remote, blended, and back-on-site workplace situations."

To respond to specific industry demands, some Robertson microcourses are offered in suites - a series of courses that provide skills development in multiple areas, targeting businesses hardest hit by COVID lockdowns. For example, the Moving Your Business Online suite is tailored for retail and personal services businesses that need to make a shift to a more permanent online modality. Courses in the suite include Introduction to e-commerce, Business Operations, and Marketing Strategies. Find more information about all microcourses at www.robertsoncollege.com/online/microcourses.

A microcourse provides a structured and hyper-focused learning experience that allows the learner to master a specific skill. Individuals achieve micro-credentials, in the form of badges, upon successful completion of a course. Robertson has partnered with CanCred , a Canadian platform for implementing and managing a consistent, recognizable credential system for micro-credential badges.

"Providing credentials through recognized digital badges is important for Robertson and our students," says Jason Locke, Vice President of Operations and Microcredentials. "Badges will clearly articulate what skills the individual has acquired so they can show the breadth of skills they bring to a role. It's a positive for the individual and the business".

Robertson's microcourses have been developed in consultation with industry experts and with learner needs in mind. "Our students have told us that they want flexibility in their learning," says Locke. "With microcourses, individuals can study at any time of the day or night, and can focus on the skills they need to move forward in their careers." Microcourses are self-guided learning with industry-expert facilitators.

Founded in 1911, Robertson College is a private post-secondary institution with campuses in Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg, and an online division with learners across Canada.

SOURCE Robertson College

For further information: Jason Locke, Vice-President, Operations & MicroCredentials, [email protected]