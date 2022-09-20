Robertson College Announces Relocation of its Edmonton Campus

The new campus location features a large fully equipped Health Care Aide lab as well as a dedicated pharmacy lab classroom to simulate the workplace setting for students of the Pharmacy Assistant and Pharmacy Technician programs. The rest of the learning classrooms as well as two student lounges are spread throughout the rest of the 2-level building overlooking the Edmonton river valley.

Robertson prides itself on its diversity and multiculturalism. Students, faculty and staff will have access to a Reflection Room for individual reflection, meditation, rest or prayer.

A large co-working space, called The Junction, is also accessible to students enrolled in any Robertson program or course. "We also felt it was important to have a large co-working space for any Robertson student needing a place to gather or study independently," says Shawna Harline, Director of Operations at Robertson. "Since most of our students study online, we encourage any student that requires a reliable Internet connection or just a quiet workspace to study to come visit us on campus."

Students and graduates will also be able to access lifelong career services from the college's Workforce Team which includes one-on-one help with resume and cover letter writing, interview preparation and job search.

For more information about programs offered through Robertson's Edmonton campus, visit robertsoncollege.com/campuses/edmonton/

ABOUT ROBERTSON COLLEGE

Established in 1911, Robertson College is a distinguished post-secondary private institution delivering career-focused training and education in the areas of Business, Technology, Healthcare and Community Services. Robertson's diploma, certificate and micro course offerings are available across Canada through our complementary learning model which employs both blended and hands-on learning. Robertson College is a part of Education Canada Group.

SOURCE Robertson College

For further information: Cecilia Lowe Torres, Director, Brand & Marketing, [email protected], 431-977-0667