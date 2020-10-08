Roberto Carlos becomes Global Ambassador of Football for Friendship

This year, Roberto Carlos together with Young Participants promotes the values of Football for Friendship across the globe as the Global Ambassador.

"Football for Friendship is a unique project that gives equal opportunities for all children in the world. Every year, it unites girls and boys on the field of a real international tournament, teaches them to communicate with peers from different countries. It gives them this positive experience, and helps them succeed in life," – notes Roberto Carlos.

The new international educational and gaming online Football for Friendship platform will include the International Friendship Camp, the International Children's Press Center, the Forum for children's team coaches, and the multiplayer mobile game F4F World. This way, the participants will have the opportunity to participate in all the traditional final events of the Eighth Season of Football for Friendship and gain valuable experience. The 2020 Football for Friendship eWorld Championship will become the key event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309257/Roberto_Carlos_F4F_Global_Ambassador.jpg

SOURCE Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship

