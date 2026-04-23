ROBERT HALF REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income was $14 million, or $0.14 per share, on revenues of $1.300 billion. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income was $17 million, or $0.17 per share, on revenues of $1.352 billion.

"For the first quarter of 2026, global enterprise revenues were $1.3 billion, down 4 percent from last year's first quarter on a reported basis and down 6 percent on an adjusted basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We are very pleased that talent solutions delivered a second consecutive quarter of positive sequential growth on a same-day constant currency basis, with revenue trends strengthening as the quarter progressed and into early April.

"Overall, we believe market conditions are becoming increasingly conducive to our business, and our unique combination of award-winning high-tech capabilities and high-touch expertise positions us well to deliver meaningful value for clients navigating a dynamic business environment.

"Our employees' continued dedication has earned Robert Half recent recognition as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. And just this week, we were named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Company Culture," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center) . Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 800-330-6710 (+1-213-279-1505 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 1445294.

A recorded replay of the call will be available for audio replay beginning April 23 and will remain accessible for 12 months at https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ12026 . The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com .

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's corporate responsibility and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing; on internal controls, diligence or processes that are evolving; on representations reviewed or provided by third parties; and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only and are based on management's current expectations; currently available information; and current strategy, plans or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, often beyond the Company's control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, or the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted, or that the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update information in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center .

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited)







Service revenues $ 1,300,179

$ 1,351,907 Costs of services 820,270

852,862







Gross margin 479,909

499,045







Selling, general and administrative expenses 442,998

460,163 Operating income 36,911

38,882 Loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (which is completely offset

by related costs and expenses) 8,227

20,171 Interest income, net (2,758)

(3,572) Income before income taxes 31,442

22,283 Provision for income taxes 17,652

4,933







Net income $ 13,790

$ 17,350







Diluted net income per share $ 0.14

$ 0.17







Weighted average shares:





Basic 99,622

100,666 Diluted 99,899

101,015

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION





Contract talent solutions





Finance and accounting $ 538,753

$ 562,933 Administrative and customer support 149,335

165,627 Technology 153,758

152,542 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (116,830)

(117,897) Total contract talent solutions 725,016

763,205 Permanent placement talent solutions 109,004

112,091 Protiviti 466,159

476,611 Total service revenues $ 1,300,179

$ 1,351,907

(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.





March 31,



2026

2025



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 278,387

$ 342,473 Accounts receivable, net

$ 776,361

$ 786,560 Total assets

$ 2,703,702

$ 2,696,953 Total current liabilities

$ 1,268,887

$ 1,190,356 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,231,231

$ 1,313,222





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2026

2025



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 12,285

$ 13,006 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 8,289

$ 6,160 Capital expenditures

$ 8,495

$ 12,394 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

--

668

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Gross Margin





























Contract talent solutions $ 281,753

$ 296,933

$ 281,753

$ 296,933

38.9 %

38.9 %

38.9 %

38.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions 108,726

111,861

108,726

111,861

99.7 %

99.8 %

99.7 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 390,479

408,794

390,479

408,794

46.8 %

46.7 %

46.8 %

46.7 % Protiviti 89,430

90,251

87,426

86,212

19.2 %

18.9 %

18.8 %

18.1 % Total $ 479,909

$ 499,045

$ 477,905

$ 495,006

36.9 %

36.9 %

36.8 %

36.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 281,753 38.9 %

$ 108,726 99.7 %

$ 390,479 46.8 %

$ 89,430 19.2 %

$ 479,909 36.9 %

$ 296,933 38.9 %

$ 111,861 99.8 %

$ 408,794 46.7 %

$ 90,251 18.9 %

$ 499,045 36.9 % Adjustments (1) -- --

-- --

-- --

(2,004) (0.4 %)

(2,004) (0.1 %)

-- --

-- --

-- --

(4,039) (0.8 %)

(4,039) (0.3 %) As Adjusted $ 281,753 38.9 %

$ 108,726 99.7 %

$ 390,479 46.8 %

$ 87,426 18.8 %

$ 477,905 36.8 %

$ 296,933 38.9 %

$ 111,861 99.8 %

$ 408,794 46.7 %

$ 86,212 18.1 %

$ 495,006 36.6 %

(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment losses are presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment losses from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





























Contract talent solutions $ 267,081

$ 276,212

$ 272,440

$ 290,242

36.8 %

36.2 %

37.6 %

38.0 % Permanent placement talent solutions 101,806

106,135

102,670

108,237

93.4 %

94.7 %

94.2 %

96.6 % Total talent solutions 368,887

382,347

375,110

398,479

44.2 %

43.7 %

45.0 %

45.5 % Protiviti 74,111

77,816

74,111

77,816

15.9 %

16.3 %

15.9 %

16.3 % Total $ 442,998

$ 460,163

$ 449,221

$ 476,295

34.1 %

34.0 %

34.6 %

35.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 267,081 36.8 %

$ 101,806 93.4 %

$ 368,887 44.2 %

$ 74,111 15.9 %

$ 442,998 34.1 %

$ 276,212 36.2 %

$ 106,135 94.7 %

$ 382,347 43.7 %

$ 77,816 16.3 %

$ 460,163 34.0 % Adjustments (1) 5,359 0.8 %

864 0.8 %

6,223 0.8 %

-- --

6,223 0.5 %

14,030 1.8 %

2,102 1.9 %

16,132 1.8 %

-- --

16,132 1.2 % As Adjusted $ 272,440 37.6 %

$ 102,670 94.2 %

$ 375,110 45.0 %

$ 74,111 15.9 %

$ 449,221 34.6 %

$ 290,242 38.0 %

$ 108,237 96.6 %

$ 398,479 45.5 %

$ 77,816 16.3 %

$ 476,295 35.2 %

(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment losses are presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment losses from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating Income





























Contract talent solutions $ 14,672

$ 20,721

$ 9,313

$ 6,691

2.0 %

2.7 %

1.3 %

0.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions 6,920

5,726

6,056

3,624

6.3 %

5.1 %

5.6 %

3.2 % Total talent solutions 21,592

26,447

15,369

10,315

2.6 %

3.0 %

1.8 %

1.2 % Protiviti 15,319

12,435

13,315

8,396

3.3 %

2.6 %

2.9 %

1.8 % Total $ 36,911

$ 38,882

$ 28,684

$ 18,711

2.8 %

2.9 %

2.2 %

1.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating Income

























































As Reported $ 14,672 2.0 %

$ 6,920 6.3 %

$ 21,592 2.6 %

$ 15,319 3.3 %

$ 36,911 2.8 %

$ 20,721 2.7 %

$ 5,726 5.1 %

$ 26,447 3.0 %

$ 12,435 2.6 %

$ 38,882 2.9 % Adjustments (1) (5,359) (0.7 %)

(864) (0.7 %)

(6,223) (0.8 %)

(2,004) (0.4 %)

(8,227) (0.6 %)

(14,030) (1.8 %)

(2,102) (1.9 %)

(16,132) (1.8 %)

(4,039) (0.8 %)

(20,171) (1.5 %) As Adjusted $ 9,313 1.3 %

$ 6,056 5.6 %

$ 15,369 1.8 %

$ 13,315 2.9 %

$ 28,684 2.2 %

$ 6,691 0.9 %

$ 3,624 3.2 %

$ 10,315 1.2 %

$ 8,396 1.8 %

$ 18,711 1.4 %

(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations are included in operating income. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment losses from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2024

2025

2026

2024

2025

2026



Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 Global















































Finance and accounting

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9

-6.9

-4.3

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7

-7.8

-6.3 Administrative and customer

support

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1

-11.4

-9.8

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1

-12.5

-11.8 Technology

-3.5

-3.4

0.3

-1.5

-1.0

0.8

-4.1

-1.3

0.4

-1.9

-1.2

-0.3 Elimination of intersegment

revenues (1)

18.9

4.5

2.9

1.1

3.0

-0.9

17.8

6.8

2.5

0.2

2.2

-2.8 Total contract talent solutions

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1

-8.2

-5.0

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9

-9.0

-6.8 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7

-5.1

-2.8

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4

-5.9

-4.7 Total talent solutions

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2

-7.9

-4.7

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0

-8.6

-6.6 Protiviti

5.3

2.7

1.8

-2.6

-2.0

-2.2

4.5

4.7

1.5

-3.4

-2.8

-3.8 Total

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5

-5.8

-3.8

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

-6.6

-5.6

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3

-9.5

-7.6

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4

-9.2

-7.5 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3

-5.8

-5.9

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4

-5.5

-5.7 Total talent solutions

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4

-9.0

-7.4

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5

-8.8

-7.3 Protiviti

6.6

2.3

-0.7

-5.5

-5.9

-6.4

5.6

3.6

-0.7

-5.6

-5.6

-6.3 Total

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6

-7.9

-7.1

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

-7.6

-6.9

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7

-4.0

4.3

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4

-8.7

-3.4 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0

-3.5

5.7

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2

-7.0

-0.9 Total talent solutions

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6

-3.9

4.5

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2

-8.4

-3.0 Protiviti

0.2

4.4

13.1

11.1

14.7

16.0

-0.4

7.9

10.7

7.5

9.1

8.1 Total

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8

1.8

8.1

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7

-3.0

0.4

(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9

-6.9

-4.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

1.3

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

0.5

1.0

-0.4

-0.6

-1.2

-2.0 As Adjusted

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7

-7.8

-6.3

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1

-11.4

-9.8 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

1.3

0.4

0.0

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

0.2

0.7

-0.7

-1.0

-1.4

-2.0 As Adjusted

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1

-12.5

-11.8

























Technology























As Reported

-3.5

-3.4

0.3

-1.5

-1.0

0.8 Billing Days Impact

-0.7

1.4

0.5

-0.1

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

0.1

0.7

-0.4

-0.3

-0.5

-1.1 As Adjusted

-4.1

-1.3

0.4

-1.9

-1.2

-0.3

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

18.9

4.5

2.9

1.1

3.0

-0.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

1.6

0.5

-0.1

0.4

0.0 Currency Impact

-0.1

0.7

-0.9

-0.8

-1.2

-1.9 As Adjusted

17.8

6.8

2.5

0.2

2.2

-2.8

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1

-8.2

-5.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.7

1.3

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

0.4

0.9

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1

-1.8 As Adjusted

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9

-9.0

-6.8

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7

-5.1

-2.8 Billing Days Impact

-0.7

1.3

0.5

-0.1

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

0.4

1.1

-0.6

-0.6

-1.1

-1.9 As Adjusted

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4

-5.9

-4.7

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2

-7.9

-4.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.7

1.2

0.4

-0.2

0.4

0.0 Currency Impact

0.4

1.0

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1

-1.9 As Adjusted

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0

-8.6

-6.6

























Protiviti























As Reported

5.3

2.7

1.8

-2.6

-2.0

-2.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

1.5

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

0.0

0.5

-0.7

-0.6

-1.1

-1.6 As Adjusted

4.5

4.7

1.5

-3.4

-2.8

-3.8

























Total























As Reported

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5

-5.8

-3.8 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

1.4

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

0.3

0.8

-0.5

-0.6

-1.1

-1.8 As Adjusted

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

-6.6

-5.6

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3

-9.5

-7.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.9

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4

-9.2

-7.5

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3

-5.8

-5.9 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

1.2

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4

-5.5

-5.7

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4

-9.0

-7.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.9

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.2

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5

-8.8

-7.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

6.6

2.3

-0.7

-5.5

-5.9

-6.4 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

1.3

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

5.6

3.6

-0.7

-5.6

-5.6

-6.3

























Total























As Reported

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6

-7.9

-7.1 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

1.2

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

-7.6

-6.9

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7

-4.0

4.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.1

0.6 Currency Impact

1.7

3.9

-1.8

-2.7

-4.8

-8.3 As Adjusted

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4

-8.7

-3.4

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0

-3.5

5.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.2

0.6 Currency Impact

1.4

3.8

-2.0

-2.2

-3.7

-7.2 As Adjusted

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2

-7.0

-0.9

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6

-3.9

4.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.5

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.1

0.7 Currency Impact

1.7

3.9

-1.8

-2.6

-4.6

-8.2 As Adjusted

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2

-8.4

-3.0

























Protiviti























As Reported

0.2

4.4

13.1

11.1

14.7

16.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.7

1.7

0.0

0.1

0.7 Currency Impact

-0.2

2.8

-4.1

-3.6

-5.7

-8.6 As Adjusted

-0.4

7.9

10.7

7.5

9.1

8.1

























Total























As Reported

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8

1.8

8.1 Billing Days Impact

-0.5

0.6

1.5

0.0

0.2

0.6 Currency Impact

1.2

3.6

-2.5

-2.9

-5.0

-8.3 As Adjusted

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7

-3.0

0.4

SOURCE Robert Half

M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer, (650) 234-6000