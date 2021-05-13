Robert Espey elected as Director of Boyd Group Services Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) ("BGSI", "the Boyd Group" or "Boyd") is pleased to announce the election of Robert Espey to its Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Mr. Robert (Bob) Espey was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2011 of Parkland Corporation ("Parkland") and has successfully led the evolution of Parkland from a regional independent into an international marketer of fuel, petroleum and convenience products. Mr. Espey has overseen a number of transformative acquisitions, including of Chevron Canada's downstream fuel business, the Ultramar business from CST brands, the expansion of Parkland into the U.S., and in January 2019 the addition of the Sol which expands Parkland's operations into the Caribbean region. Mr. Espey holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from Royal Military College and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Espey serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Fuels Association and is a member of the Board of Directors of Parkland Corporation.

"The Board has an ongoing commitment to renewal and to ensuring the Board has the necessary skills and expertise to support the growth of Boyd's business. We look forward to welcoming and working with our new Board member, Bob Espey," said David (Dave) Brown, Independent Chair of the Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to acknowledge Allan (Al) Davis' retirement from the Board of Directors. Al served on the Board of Boyd since 2005 and as Independent Chair since 2011. The Board appreciates Al's sound business advice, valued counsel and all that he has contributed to the Board of Directors and to Boyd during the past 16 years," added Mr. Brown.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (http://www.boydgroup.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include, but are not limited to: pandemic risk & economic downturn; operational performance; acquisition risk; employee relations and staffing; brand management and reputation; market environment change; reliance on technology; changes in client relationships; decline in number of insurance claims; margin pressure and sales mix changes; environmental, health and safety risk; climate change and weather conditions; competition; access to capital; foreign currency risk; dependence on key personnel; tax position risk; corporate governance; increased government regulation and tax risk; fluctuations in operating results and seasonality; risk of litigation; execution on new strategies; insurance risk; interest rates; U.S. health care costs and workers compensation claims; low capture rates; supply chain risk; capital expenditures; and energy costs and the BGSI's success in anticipating and managing the foregoing risks.

We caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and that when reviewing our forward-looking statements, investors and others should refer to the "Risk Factors" section of BGSI's Annual Information Form, the "Risks and Uncertainties" and other sections of our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position and our other periodic filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings.

SOURCE Boyd Group Services Inc.

For further information: Timothy O'Day, President & CEO, Tel: (847) 410-6002, [email protected]; Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll free 1-800-385-5451, [email protected]; Pat Pathipati, Executive Vice President & CFO, Tel: (204) 895-1244 (ext. 33841), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.boydgroup.com

