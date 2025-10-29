TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Roamify , one of the fastest-growing names in global travel connectivity, has reached a major milestone with over 20,000 active eSIM plans across 195+ countries, officially becoming the world's largest eSIM API library. Roamify 's growth has created opportunities for a wide range of businesses globally, including airlines, MNOs, digital banks, and eSIM providers.

As Roamify CEO Dveer Zvi said:

"By developing the world's largest eSIM API library, we've made global connectivity faster, more affordable, and seamless to integrate"

Roamify is redefining what's possible in the eSIM space, delivering one of the industry's only true end-to-end White-Label solutions. This empowers select partners to offer eSIM plans under their own brand, built and supported by Roamify's complete backend, from fulfillment to customer support. As a result, partners can establish a premium eSIM brand with no upfront capital or infrastructure required.

What Roamify's Growth Means for Travelers

In the crowded world of travel eSIMs, consumers face familiar questions: What is the cheapest eSIM? Which provider truly offers unlimited data without speed restrictions? Which company can deliver consistent reliable coverage in every single country? With so many options, choosing the right one isn't easy.

Cheapest eSIM on the Market

Roamify consistently ranks as the cheapest travel eSIM across 200+ countries. Travel eSIM Expert , one of the leading voices in the travel eSIM space, recognized Roamify as the Cheapest eSIM in Europe and the Cheapest eSIM in Asia, also naming it the World's Cheapest Overall eSIM based on cost per GB. Beyond unbeatable pricing, Roamify delivers 24/7 multilingual support, maintains a 4.5+ star rating across all major platforms including the Play Store and App Store, and achieves a 96% customer satisfaction rate, earning the trust of travelers worldwide.

Unlimited Actually Means Unlimited: Roamify's FUP Explained

In an industry where "unlimited" means restrictive daily speed caps, Roamify offers industry leading speed. The flagship unlimited plan maintains high-speed data before slowing to 5 Mbps or more, still fast enough for YouTube, FaceTime, Zoom, and social media. The secondary unlimited plan delivers true unlimited data in select regions with no fair-usage limits. This traveler-first model stands in clear contrast to major eSIM brands that throttle users to just 1 Mbps or 500 Kbps.

With its combination of the world's largest eSIM API library, the most affordable global rates, and an industry-leading B2B White-Label Platform, Roamify continues to connect the world at unbeatable prices.

