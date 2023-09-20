Road Closure Notice: 2023 RBC Race for the Kids
20 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Race for the Kids will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mel Lastman Square. More than 7,000 participants will be taking part in a 5 k.m. walk/run.
Sunnybrook Foundation and RBC have partnered to host the event, which raises funds for Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project (FNP). Developed by families in collaboration with Sunnybrook experts, FNP provides expert navigation of the mental health and addictions system for youth, ages 13 to 26, and their families, who are living in the Greater Toronto Area. FNP works alongside youth and their families to help them find the care they need.
The race will result in rolling lane closures in the following locations on Saturday, September 23, 2023:
|
Road Closures
|
Times
|
1. Beecroft Rd. between North York Blvd. and Park Home Ave.
|
4:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|
2. North York Blvd. between Beecroft Rd. and Yonge St.
|
4:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|
3. Young St. between Park Home Ave. and North York Blvd.
|
5:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|
4. Yonge St. between Sheppard Ave. and Drewry Ave. / Cummer Ave.
|
7:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
|
5. Finch Ave. at Yonge St.
|
7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Please note: timing is approximate. Vehicles will be allowed to cross at major intersections when deemed safe to do so by police officers on duty to ensure safety.
For residents that live in the Yonge & Finch area, please use the following routes to cross Finch:
East of Yonge
- Use Doris Ave. or Willowdale Ave. to cross Finch Ave. or to reach Sheppard Ave.
- Use Cummer Ave. or Newton Dr. to access Yonge St. northbound
- Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound
West of Yonge
- Travel West on Churchill Ave. to Senlac Rd.
- Use Senlac Rd. to reach Finch Ave. or Sheppard Ave.
- Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound
- Use Senlac Rd. & Talbot Rd. to cross Finch Ave.
- Use Hendon Ave. from Talbot Rd. to reach Hendon Park
- Avoid Beecroft Rd. North of Kempford Blvd., use suggested detours to avoid delays
Please visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for a detailed map of road closures.
Visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for race day information or contact us at [email protected]
For further information: Media contacts: Marie Sanderson, Communications Advisor, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, 416-480-4040 or 647-274-4664 on event day, [email protected]; Allie Martin, Pomp & Circumstance,905-749-0228, [email protected]
