Road Closure Notice: 2022 RBC Race for the Kids
Sep 13, 2022, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Race for the Kids will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Mel Lastman Square. More than 5,000 participants will be taking part in a 5 km walk/run.
Sunnybrook Foundation and RBC have partnered to host the event, which raises funds for Family Navigation Project (FNP) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Developed by families in collaboration with Sunnybrook experts, FNP provides expert navigation of the mental health and addictions system for youth, ages 13 to 26, and their families, who are living in the Greater Toronto Area. FNP works alongside youth and their families to help them find the care they need.
The race will result in rolling lane closures in the following locations on Saturday, September 17, 2022:
|
Road Closures
|
Times
|
1. Beecroft Rd. between North York Blvd. and Park Home Ave.
|
4:30 a.m. –
|
2. North York Blvd. between Beecroft Rd. and Yonge St.
|
4:30 a.m. –
|
3. Finch Ave. between Doris Ave. and Bathurst St.
|
7:30 a.m. –
|
4. Yonge St. between Sheppard Ave. and north of Finch Ave.
|
7:15 a.m. –
|
5. Yonge St. between north of Finch Ave. and Drewry Ave. / Cummer Ave.
|
7:45 a.m. –
Please note: timing is approximate. Vehicles will be allowed to cross at major intersections when deemed safe to do so by police officers on duty to ensure safety.
For residents that live in the Yonge & Finch area, please use the following routes to cross Finch:
East of Yonge
- Use Doris Ave. or Willowdale Ave. to cross Finch Ave. or to reach Sheppard Ave.
- Use Bishops Ave., Cummer Ave. or Newton Dr. to access Yonge St. northbound
- Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound
West of Yonge
- Travel West on Churchill Ave. to Senlac Rd.
- Use Senlac Rd. to reach Finch Ave. or Sheppard Ave.
- Use Sheppard Ave. to access Yonge St. southbound
- Use Senlac Rd. & Grantbrook St. to cross Finch Ave.
- Use Hendon Ave. from Grantbrook St. to reach Hendon Park
- Use Drewry Ave. from Grantbrook St. to travel toward Goulding Park
- Use Moore Park Ave. to access Yonge St. northbound
- Avoid Beecroft Rd. North of Kempford Blvd., use suggested detours to avoid delays
- Residents of the northeast corner of Bathurst St. and Finch Ave. may use Brenthall Ave., Ancona St. and Devondale Ave. to access Grantbrook St.
Please visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for a detailed map of road closures.
Visit RBCRacefortheKids.ca for race day information or contact us at [email protected]
SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
For further information: Media contacts: Jennifer Palisoc, Communications Advisor, Sunnybrook, 416-480-4040 or 416-671-9147 on event day, [email protected]; Sophia Naprawa, Pomp & Circumstance, 416-704-8900, [email protected]
