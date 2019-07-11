RMMI Corp. Announces Submission of Site Evidence Package to Health Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - RMMI Corp. ("RMMI" or the "Company") (CSE: RMMI) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc. ("Rocky Mountain") submitted its Site Evidence Package ("Evidence Package") to Health Canada pursuant to its Cultivation, Processing and Sales License application under the Cannabis Act.

Submission of the Evidence Package demonstrates to Health Canada that Rocky Mountain's first phase cultivation and processing area is substantially complete and is in compliance with Health Canada's security requirements, as defined in the Cannabis Act. The submission of the Evidence Package represents the final step in Rocky Mountain's application process to obtain a license to cultivate cannabis at its Newell facility. Health Canada indicated on a May 8, 2019 conference call that they are committed to providing a response within 60 business days of assigning a reviewer to an applicant's Evidence Package, however they did not provide a timeline for assignment of a reviewer.

"The RMMI team is delighted to have completed this final step in our application process", said Earl Connors, President and CEO of RMMI. "Our achievement was the result of dedicated teamwork and an exceptional effort by our employees, contractors and consultants. This milestone represents a significant accomplishment towards the Company's objective to produce premium cannabis for Canadians. The Company continues to remain focused on its plans and timelines as we progress to full license status."

Rocky Mountain's 23,400 square foot main facility will be capable of supplying the Canadian market with a wide range of cannabis products. The facility includes pressurized clone, mother-plant and flowering rooms designed to resist pests and contaminants, drying, milling, extraction and processing areas, secure storage, and a laboratory for research and development, testing and tissue culturing. Management believes that the facility, combined with its advanced aeroponic systems, will produce high-quality, attractive yields by utilizing stackable technology and a precisely-controlled environment.

For more information on our facility and its technology, please visit: www.rmmi.ca

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is an Alberta based company that focuses on the production, cultivation and sale of marijuana in various forms. RMMI, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc. ("Rocky Mountain"), is a late stage applicant under the Cannabis Act (Canada) and is in the process of obtaining the requisite license to commence cannabis production and operations. Rocky Mountain blends science with nature, using aeroponic cultivation and CO 2 extraction, and intends to produce high-purity, organic-quality cannabis oils. RMMI's team will employ leading commercially available science and technology to maximize production yields and product quality as a low-cost producer, while reducing risk to its crops and its business.

Follow our Corporate Updates on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RMMICorp/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @RMMICorp.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to management's expectations about future events, results of operations and RMMI's future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Unless otherwise indicated, these statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining RMMI's future business plans, Newell facility renovations and its expected completion date, the ability to successfully supply products that meet high quality standards and expected volumes and the optimum operation of the facility once completed.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by RMMI in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements, RMMI has made various material assumptions, including but not limited to, receipt of applicable regulatory licences from Health Canada, material assumptions relating to general business and economic conditions and RMMI's ability to successfully execute its business plans strategy. Although RMMI believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and RMMI cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements included in this news release. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release and should review the various risk factors set forth in RMMI's AIF dated February 28, 2019.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and, except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release. RMMI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or departures from them except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE RMMI

For further information: Contact Information: Earl Connors, President and Chief Executive Officer; Investor Relations Contact: George Jurcic, Director of Corporate Development, ir@rmmi.ca, 403-930-7079