RMMI Corp. Announces Secured Note Financing

CALGARY, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - RMMI Corp. ("RMMI" or the "Company"), (CSE: RMMI) announces that it has closed a secured note financing of $1,000,000 (the "Financing"). Proceeds of the Financing will be used to provide short term working capital and for general corporate purposes as the Company continues to work with Health Canada to receive its licence to produce. Members of RMMI's executives and board of directors have participated in the Financing in the collective amount of $425,000. The balance of the funds was generated entirely from the contacts of the executives and board of directors.

Each member of RMMI's executive and board of directors are deemed to be a "related party" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") of the Company as set out below (the "Related Subscriber")

The acquisitions of notes by the Related Subscriber constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the Financing is a loan transaction where no securities, convertible or otherwise, are issued or to be issued.

"RMMI continues to work closely with Health Canada on its application to receive a licence to produce. We anticipate that we are within 30 business days of receiving a licence from Health Canada," Earl Connors, CEO of RMMI commented. "The Financing will provide flexibility for the Company to continue with its progress on its Newell facility renovations and explore other traditional forms of financing that are expected to become available once the Company receives its licence from Health Canada. The funding of $425,000 by members of the executive and board of directors (with an additional $575,000 raised from their contacts) demonstrates the faith and confidence Company insiders have regarding the progress and prospects of the Company."

The terms of the Financing include:

Matures December 31, 2019 ;

; Secured by the Newell facility; and

12% annual interest rate.

No warrants or exchangeable securities were issued for the Financing. No finder's fees were paid for the Financing.

At this time, RMMI has deferred its non-brokered offering of 12% unsecured Convertible Debenture Units that was announced August 6, 2019.

For more information on our facility and its technology, please visit: www.rmmi.ca

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is an Alberta based company that focuses on the production, cultivation and sale of marijuana in various forms. RMMI, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc., is a late stage applicant under the Cannabis Act (Canada) and is in the process of obtaining its license to commence cannabis production and operations. Rocky Mountain blends science with nature, using aeroponic cultivation and CO 2 extraction, and intends to produce high-purity, organic-quality cannabis and cannabis oils. RMMI's team will employ leading commercially available science and technology to maximize production yields and product quality as a low-cost producer, while reducing risk to its crops and its business.

