RMI LLP Celebrates 15 Years of Helping Calgary Businesses Grow

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - When RMI LLP opened its doors in Calgary in 2011, the idea was simple: be the kind of accounting firm business owners actually want to call, not just at tax time, but when the real decisions are being made.

Fifteen years later, the firm is marking that milestone on June 1st, having grown every year since. Today RMI operates as a four-partner firm led by Managing Partner Irfanali Moledina, having expanded from core tax and accounting into assurance, U.S./Canada cross-border taxation, crypto accounting, e-commerce accounting, and strategic advisory work, with clients across Canada and the United States.

Looking back, Irfanali points to one thing as the foundation of that growth: relationships.

"We've always invested time in actually knowing our clients, not just their tax situation, but what's happening in their business and what's changing for them," he said. "That gives us the context to do real planning work, not just reactive compliance."

The market has shifted too. Tighter CRA oversight, closing tax loopholes, and rising tax burdens have pushed more entrepreneurs to take bookkeeping and financial planning seriously from the start, rather than scrambling at year-end. RMI has built its practice around that shift. Irfanali also sits on the BBB Alberta board, reflecting the firm's commitment to the broader business community.

He credits much of RMI's success to Calgary itself.

"Calgary, despite being one of the largest cities in Canada, still acts like a small-town city in the business world. It's very relationship-based, and news about people and companies travels quickly. People here aren't scared of starting, owning, and running a business. That entrepreneurial core really leads to new opportunities, new innovations, and a stronger economy overall," he said.

Looking ahead, Irfanali sees RMI continuing to evolve.

"Our purpose has always been helping individuals and business owners with their accounting and tax needs. That doesn't change. But we're going to keep expanding what that looks like: more advisory, more consultancy, more of a true partner role," he said.

Business owners looking for proactive tax, cross-border, or advisory support can book a consultation at accountantscalgary.com or call 403-457-4232.

Read the full story: 15 Years of Helping Calgary Businesses

About RMI LLP

RMI LLP is a Calgary-based accounting and advisory firm founded in 2011, serving individuals and businesses across Canada and the United States. The firm provides:

Corporate and personal tax

Assurance services

U.S./Canada cross-border tax

Crypto and e-commerce accounting

and e-commerce accounting Strategic advisory and consultancy

SOURCE RMI LLP

Media Contact: Petra Sedlmajerova, Marketing & Sales Manager, RMI LLP, [email protected], 403-457-4232, www.accountantscalgary.com