RMA Scholarship Application Window Opens September 9

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- College students pursuing careers in the financial services industry are about to get an opportunity to make that journey more affordable. On September 9, The RMA Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 academic year. The window to apply will close October 21.

Since the RMA Scholarship was created in 2015, the Risk Management Association Foundation has awarded 331 scholarships totaling over $867,000. Individual awards for this academic year will range from $2,000 to $8,000, based on the strength of the application. Financial need is not considered.

"The RMA Foundation is fast approaching the milestone of funding $1 million in scholarships," said Lisa McBride, CRC, RMA's Director of Professional Development. "Year in and year out, it is truly an honor to support the talented and hard-working students who will one day lead this essential industry."

The RMA Foundation was created and funded by The Risk Management Association, a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. To date, the Association has contributed $7 million to the Foundation.

RMA and the RMA Foundation are asking higher education instructors and anyone else who knows a college student pursuing a financial services career to encourage candidates to apply for the scholarship at http://www.rmahq.org/src/scholarships.

Four-year college students enrolled at an accredited college or university in the United States or Canada are eligible. Other requirements include a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale or comparable, permanent residency in the United States or Canada, and joining RMA as a student member.

RMA Scholars are selected based on:

Academic achievement.

Participation and leadership in community and school activities or related work experience.

Demonstrated interest in the banking industry, including involvement in the local RMA chapter, academic studies, and internships.

A statement of career goals and objectives.

The Foundation was launched to address concerns about a financial services talent gap, as the industry is faced with baby boomer retirements and competition for graduates from tech and other sectors.

By guiding some of the best and brightest into financial services, RMA hopes to ensure the vitality of the industry now and into the future.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

