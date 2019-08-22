RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference To Focus On LIBOR, Cyber Risk, And The Credit Cycle

Victor Calanog of Reis, Inc. to speak on the state of the economy at a time of market volatility

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- Victor Calanog, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research at Reis, Inc., will be a keynote speaker at RMA's upcoming Annual Risk Management Conference. With concerns of a looming recession on the minds of financial institution risk managers, he will provide information on the markets, valuation, real estate portfolio analytics, and more.

In addition, leading banking industry experts will share their experiences regarding LIBOR risk management, disruption, and CECL, as well as their views on changes to the current credit cycle. The conference, to be held at the Hyatt Regency, New Orleans, La., October 27-29, 2019, will also feature sessions on topics such as artificial intelligence; reputation risk; mergers and acquisitions; and third-party risk management.

"Victor brings an entertaining perspective to what is happening to the economy. He breaks down complex theories into usable information and leaves the audience well informed on what is occurring in real estate and the general economy," said RMA Director of Member Relations Bill Loftus.

For more information and to register, visit https://landing.rmahq.org/rmaconf2019/landing-2063L-3104NH.html.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific.

