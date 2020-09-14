RMA Dual Risk Rating Now Available as a Turnkey Software Solution

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Risk Management Association announced today that banks can now implement its groundbreaking RMA Dual Risk Rating as a turnkey software solution.

Built by RMA member banks and industry experts, RMA Dual Risk Rating presents a cost-effective, instant-access way to implement a risk rating system with superior granularity and consistency—a crucial advantage always, and especially in these times of COVID-19.

As a flexible out-of-the-box solution powered by ACTICO platform technology, RMA Dual Risk Rating is designed to meet any bank's technology requirements. It can be deployed on its own as easy-to-use cloud-based software or seamlessly integrated as part of an existing loan origination system.

"To ensure our members always have the resources they need in a world of volatility and emerging risks, RMA is on a path of constant innovation," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "This new offering will help RMA members benefit from our innovative Dual Risk Rating solution in the format that best suits their needs."

With RMA's trusted risk rating solution, credit scoring and decisioning is as straightforward as entering client financial data, reviewing the rating recommendation, and taking action. Users can also run reports at the client or portfolio level to quickly examine ratings concentration and migration over time.

RMA Dual Risk Rating was initially launched in February 2020 to help member banks overcome historical scorecard development, technology, and adoption barriers that have prevented them from upgrading their risk rating systems. The rating system is comprised of a highly granular master scale, six borrower scorecards, and one facility scorecard, all developed to make it easier for banks to organize and act upon rapidly changing credit risk.

Click here for more information and a demonstration of the new RMA Dual Risk Rating software solution.

Click here if your institution is interested in adding Dual Risk Rating capability or if you have questions about RMA Dual Risk Rating.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

