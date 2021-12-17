Riversand, A Syndigo Company, Announces Strategic Partnership with Nexer Group to Offer Cloud-Native Data Management Solutions for Digital Transformation

"We are thrilled to partner with Riversand and to share their portfolio of Data Management solutions to new and existing customers. Nexer provides strategy, tech and communication, all through cutting-edge digital solutions, ensuring our clients are not just part of the change, but rather being ahead of it. Riversand's innovative multi-domain cloud-native platform will help them make that shift," says Fredrik Larsson, Business Unit Manager at Nexer Data Management.

Nexer Group is founded on the vision of enabling a promising future for their clients, with offerings in digital transformation and software development, including business solutions around data management, data insight, cybersecurity, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, IT and R&D.

"We're pleased to partner with Nexer Group, as we share a client-centric approach to developing unique solutions," says Jasleen (Jas) Ahluwalia, Vice President & Global Head - Alliances.

Jas Ahluwalia continues: "With Syndigo's added capabilities, Nexer's clients will have the opportunity to leverage a world-leading SaaS platform for product content creation, management, syndication, and analytics, to accelerate the flow of information that drives commerce."

About Nexer:

Nexer Group is an entrepreneurial tech company that leads the digital revolution with an inspiring vision of a promising future for clients, employees, and the world. Nexer takes pride in leading change with an agile and forward-looking approach. Through long-term partnerships, Nexer supports customers' digital transformation with strategy, technology, and communication expertise. Nexer has 1,900 experts in 10 countries. Before 2021, Nexer operated under the name Sigma IT. Visit https://www.nexergroup.com/ for more information and follow us Nexer Group on LinkedIn.

About Riversand:

Riversand, a Syndigo company, provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Visit https://www.riversand.com/ for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo:

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries, including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

