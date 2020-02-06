Rivers Rundown: Canopy Rivers' CEO Added to NCIA Board, Portfolio Companies Grow North American Footprint

Canopy Rivers provides update on High Beauty, TerrAscend, Canapar, and JWC

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers") (TSX: RIV, OTC: CNPOF), a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, and its portfolio companies have made a series of recent announcements that include a board appointment for Canopy Rivers' President & CEO, one brand's retail launch in Canada, and a founder and portfolio company receiving awards for their accomplishments. Other Canopy Rivers portfolio companies hit the milestones required to help further expand and build out their facilities. More details on these developments are included below:

Narbé Alexandrian, President & CEO of Canopy Rivers, was appointed to the National Cannabis Industry Association's (" NCIA ") Board of Directors. The NCIA is the United States' largest cannabis trade association and industry advocacy organization. Alexandrian plans to draw on his experience investing in global cannabis markets to advocate for a forward-looking cannabis framework in the United States . He will serve as a director until 2022.





Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis. Its unique investment and operating platform is structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire portfolio.

