RIV Capital and Etain Open Second Adult-Use Location in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets, is pleased to announce that Etain has launched adult-use sales at its dispensary in Manhattan.

To celebrate the launch, Etain Manhattan, located at 242 E 58th Street and in the heart of midtown Manhattan, will host a grand opening event on October 16th, 2024. With two co-located dispensaries now open for adult-use sales, Etain's premier dispensaries are home to carefully curated selections of New York State's highest quality and best-selling products.

"We believe that our midtown Manhattan dispensary is perfectly positioned to attract a vibrant customer base with the launch of adult-use sales," said Dave Vautrin, Chief Retail Officer of RIV Capital. "Right in the heart of one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, the store has been newly upgraded and includes our consumer-friendly electronic menu boards and tablets, for those seeking both convenience and accessibility. Stocked with hundreds of high-quality cannabis products, including the fresh-from-Florida MOODS brand consisting of twelve branded SKUs direct from our upstate New York facility and featuring the innovative and popular MOODS Mini. We can't wait for customers to experience our latest adult-use location and expanded menu."

RIV Capital anticipates introducing additional brands and products into the New York market to extend and strengthen its reach with New York's adult-use consumers as part of the Company's continuing integration activities with Cansortium Inc., ahead of the expected close of the business combination in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Priority access will remain in place for medical cannabis patients, complete with a dedicated check-out line and exclusive access to Etain's on-site pharmacist to ensure continued access to premium medical cannabis products.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with its previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

