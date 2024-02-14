RIV Capital and Etain Open First New York Adult-Use Dispensary in White Plains

White Plains opening will mark Etain's first adult-use retail dispensary

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in key strategic U.S. markets, today announced that Etain will open its first co-located adult-use and medical dispensary in White Plains, New York.

White Plains is one of the fastest-growing residential areas in the state and is well-positioned to service the greater metropolitan area. This location marks a significant milestone in optimizing Etain's retail portfolio to meet demand as the legal market expands in the State of New York.

"Westchester has been Etain's home for many years, and the significance of unveiling the first co-located dispensary in this community holds a profound meaning," said Hillary Peckham, Co-founder of Etain and VP of Marketing. "Since our founding in 2015, we have been ingrained in the cannabis community, consistently uplifting and empowering fellow women-led brands in the industry. We are ecstatic to introduce the Etain brand, featuring our exceptional cannabis products and fellow standout brands, to the White Plains community."

"Etain's commitment to New York and the creation of an inclusive, safe, and thriving market has never wavered. White Plains was selected as the first Adult Use and Medical dispensary for the Etain brand and we are excited to unveil a new, remodeled store layout to elevate the cannabis retail experience and embrace the unique needs of Etain's adult-use customers and medical patients alike," said Mike Totzke, COO and interim CEO of RIV Capital.

The White Plains dispensary's open floor plan will welcome visitors blending integrative wellness offerings, personal consultations, and premium products to create an inviting space for medical patients and adult-use consumers. The gallery-inspired space will feature a curated menu of Etain's branded adult-use and medical cannabis products, as well as a selection of cannabis brands showcasing women-founded and locally rooted New York brands.

Honoring Etain's female-founded roots, the centerpiece of the space is a bespoke mural by renowned street artist Claw Money. Inspired by her Etain Limited Edition Motif Vape Battery design and custom Balance Blend Pod, debuting exclusively at the dispensary's opening, the vibrant mural features Claw Money's distinctive claw insignia amidst sharp graphic lines, complemented by locally sourced plants and flowers.

Adjacent to the mural stands another notable feature - an innovative display featuring House of Puff. Customers are immersed in the captivating world of House of Puff, where they can explore their artist-inspired luxe accessories and a new Spritz cannabis product. This space will serve as a focal point to update with additional brands and showcase products and artists from New York.

For medical cannabis patients, a Very Important Patient (VIP) experience awaits, complete with priority access, a dedicated check-out line, and exclusive access to Etain's on-site pharmacist - ensuring continued access to premium medical cannabis products and maintaining the essence of a concierge medical experience. Etain's commitment to providing a unique and enriching environment sets the stage for a new era in cannabis retail.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with its previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

About Etain

Etain, New York's only women-founded, vertically integrated medical cannabis company, has been dedicated to serving New York's medical cannabis patients since 2015. We continue our commitment to excellence by entering into the adult-use market. Etain was named after a major figure in Irish mythology who was the original strong, female protagonist - whose story is one of perseverance and transformation. Our premium products are grown in our pristine Adirondack Facility and we are committed to cultivating, manufacturing and dispensing the highest quality cannabis. With a brand mantra to 'Take a Moment' we encourage our patients, customers, and community to prioritize their health and wellness by pausing to enjoy life's simple pleasures and embrace the beauty of each moment. Etain is part of the RIV Capital brand portfolio. For more, visit Etain.com.

For further information: Investor Relations contact for RIV Capital: [email protected]; Media contact: [email protected]; Officer contact for RIV Capital: Matt Mundy, 416-583-5945; Etain contact: [email protected]; Etain.com; @etainhealth