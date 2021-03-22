Ritual Green Launches Craft Cannabis Strains in Ontario

Three strains of small-batch Atlantic Canadian grown cannabis now available at the Ontario Cannabis Store

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mernova Medicinal announced today that three craft grown strains of Ritual Green Cannabis are now available in Ontario. Lemon Haze, Clementine Punch, and HPG13 can be purchased in 3.5 gram packages online through the Ontario Cannabis Store and at several licensed private retail stores across the province.

"We are excited to introduce our East Coast Craft cannabis strains to the Ontario market," said Isaac Allen, Vice President of Creso Pharma. "All of our products are hand-processed and produced on a small-scale in rural Nova Scotia. We have a passion for the craft, and are committed to growing high quality cannabis. We look forward to consumers in Ontario learning more about who we are, and trying our premium dried flower, and we are excited to add new strains and products as we go."

Ritual Green is a small batch producer based in Windsor, Nova Scotia. It has approximately 30 employees, who carefully tend to each plant and bud, giving it the premium quality it is known for among cannabis enthusiasts. Ritual Green is grown indoors in a purpose-built, highly efficient facility, with quality-focused cultivation, hang drying, and hand-trimming practices. Products are hand packaged and treated with the care and respect they deserve.

In addition to being sold at the OCS and licensed private retailers across Ontario, Ritual Green products are also available for purchase in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Yukon.

For more information on the Lemon Haze, Clementine Punch, and HPG13 strains, please visit www.ritualgreen.ca.

About Ritual Green:

Ritual Green is a cannabis brand owned by Mernova Medicinal Inc. Mernova is a Licensed Cultivation Producer under the Canadian Cannabis Act, and is owned by Creso Pharma Ltd. Ritual Green product is grown in a 24,000 square ft. indoor growing facility in Windsor, Nova Scotia.

