Ritchie Bros. to host Inside Edge online construction panel on September 30

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - With U.S. medium earthmoving equipment prices up 38% year over year at Ritchie Bros., the company is diving into the data with industry experts to discuss what is driving this hot construction market in 2021. On Thursday, September 30, at 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern) Ritchie Bros. will host an Inside Edge panel about the construction industry, covering OEM production delays, auction volumes & pricing, labor shortages, climate change, and more.

"Our Inside Edge Live Industry Panels are great way for Ritchie Bros. to connect with customers and industry associations to share expertise and data to help us all better understand the diverse issues and factors impacting the industries we operate in every day," said Matt Ackley, Chief Marketing Officer and host of Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Panels. "For our September 30 construction panel, we have some great guests joining our discussion, including Bob Lanham, President of Associated General Contractors of America, and Ron Glen, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association."

The September 30 panel will also include in-house Ritchie Bros. experts, including Doug Olive, Senior Vice President, Pricing, and Doug Rusch, Managing Director, Sales, for Rouse Services.

Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge Construction Panel is open to anyone and will be held as a Microsoft Teams Live Event. Visit rbauction.com/blog to register today. For more information, please email: [email protected].

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

