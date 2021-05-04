Ritchie Bros. to host Canadian construction and agriculture industry panels on May 10

External and internal experts to discuss supply/demand metrics and macroeconomic issues

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. has been selling used commercial assets in Canada for decades, resulting in a wealth of in-house expertise and a massive amount of equipment, pricing, and demand data. Over the past several years the company has used this expertise and data to launch new sales solutions, services, and data insights to help customers.

On May 10, 2021, Ritchie Bros. experts, along with special guests, will share industry knowledge and insights through two FREE online discussion panels for the Canadian construction and agriculture industries, covering supply/demand metrics, industry trends, and macroeconomic issues. Panelists will also discuss the recent spring ag auction season and the company's massive six-day Edmonton, AB auction being held this week.

"Our Inside Edge Live Industry Panels are new way for Ritchie Bros. to connect with customers and industry associations to share expertise and data to help customers more efficiently and profitably buy and sell equipment and trucks," said Matt Ackley, Chief Marketing Officer and host of the Inside Edge Panels on May 10. "For our Canadian industry panels on May 10 we have some great guests joining our discussion, including Farm Credit Canada Principal Agricultural Economist Craig Klemmer; the CEO of Western Equipment Dealers Association, John Schmeiser; and the 2020 President of the Canadian Construction Association, Joe Wrobel."

Inside Edge Live Canadian Construction Panel – May 10 at 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Pacific | 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Eastern

Panelists include Joe Wrobel (JPW Earthworks Inc. and the 2020 president of the Canadian Construction Association); Doug Rusch (Managing Director, Sales, Rouse Services); Doug Olive (Senior Vice President, Pricing, Ritchie Bros.); and Ryan Eacrett (Sales Director, Ritchie Bros.)

Inside Edge Live Canadian Agriculture Panel – May 10 at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pacific | 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Eastern

Panelists include Craig Klemmer (Principal Agriculture Economist, Farm Credit Canada); John Schmeiser (Chief Executive Officer, Western Equipment Dealers Association); Kevin Tink (Auctioneer & Senior Advisor); and Jordan Clarke (Sales Director, Ritchie Bros.).

The Canadian Inside Edge Live Industry Panels will be held online, as Microsoft Teams Live Events—no additional software required. Visit rbauction.com/blog to register for one or both of the FREE Inside Edge Live Industry Panels.

For more information, please email [email protected].



For further information: Ian Malinski, Media Relations Manager, +1.778.331.5432, [email protected]