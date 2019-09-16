Ritchie Bros. sells CA$101+ million in five-day September auction

14,350+ people registered to bid on the 10,700+ items available in the Edmonton, AB sale

EDMONTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - In its first ever, five-day auction in September, Ritchie Bros. sold a staggering 10,700+ equipment items for CA$101+ million (US$76+ million) at its site in Edmonton, AB.

More than 14,350 people from 49 countries registered to bid in the September 10 – 14, 2019 event, including 11,600+ online bidders. Approximately 90 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to Canadian buyers, with buyers from Alberta purchasing 58 percent, while international buyers from countries such as Australia, Germany, and Thailand purchased 10 percent of the equipment. Online bidders purchased approximately 74 percent of the equipment.

"With a massive selection of equipment, we saw GTV increase 29% year over year with last week's auction," said Brian Glenn, SVP, Head of Canadian Sales, Ritchie Bros. "There continues to be uncertainty in the western Canadian oil and gas and related construction markets, resulting in companies realigning or 'right-sizing' their fleets based on current work projections. We would like to thank all our sellers for trusting us to get them the best possible return for their surplus assets."

Approximately 1,150+ owners sold equipment in the Edmonton auction, including a realignment for Laurlee Energy Services Ltd., a Nisku, AB-based oilfield equipment transportation company.

"It was another positive auction for us," said Laurie Ryan, Owner & President of Laurlee Energy Services. "Ritchie Bros. has proven their ability to bring in buyers from all over—a couple of my pieces this week sold to a buyer in the U.S. Their marketing is unmatched in the industry and their staff is professional from start to finish. They really are the entire package."

Sales highlights included:

A 2019 Komatsu PC490LC-11 hydraulic excavator sold for CA$480,000

A 2011 Caterpillar 16M VHP motor grader sold for CA$475,000

A 2013 Caterpillar D6T LGP w/ 72H hydraulic pipelayer sold for CA$405,000

A 2018 Rubble Master 90GO crawler impact crusher sold for CA$380,000

A 2012 Kenworth C500 T/A tri-drive w/ National NBT45TM boom truck sold for CA$325,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: EDMONTON, AB (September 2019)

Total gross transactional value – CA$101+ million (US$76+ million)

CA$101+ million (US$76+ million) Amount sold to online bidders – CA$74+ million (US$56+ million)

CA$74+ million (US$56+ million) Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 14,350+

14,350+ Registered online bidders – 11,600+

11,600+ Total lots sold – 10,700+

10,700+ Number of sellers – 1,150+

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 65,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale across all its auctions and marketplaces. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

