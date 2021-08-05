Ritchie Bros. reports second quarter 2021 results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 15% to $60.7 million, compared to $53.0 million in Q2 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 12% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021 compared to $0.49 per share in Q2 2020. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 2% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021 compared to $0.54 per share in Q2 2020.

"We grew our total service revenue by 8% in the quarter despite an unfavorable, albeit temporary, used equipment supply environment." said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi concluded " We continue to focus on our long-term strategy of providing insights, services, and transaction solutions to our customers. We are testing and learning more how to service our customers digitally, with Business Inventory Management System "IMS" activations increasing 34% sequentially compared to last quarter."

For the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Consolidated results:

Total revenue in Q2 2021 increased 2% to $396.4 million

Service revenue in Q2 2021 increased 8% to $252.7 million



Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2021 decreased 7% to $143.6 million

Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q2 2021 increased 11% to $111.8 million

Operating income in Q2 2021 increased 1% to $89.5 million

Net income in Q2 2021 increased 14% to $60.8 million

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") (non-GAAP measure) in Q2 2021 increased 5% to $112.3 million

Cash provided by operating activities was $211.4 million for the first half of 2021

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

GTV 1 in Q2 2021 increased 2% to $1.5 billion and decreased 3% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

in Q2 2021 increased 2% to and decreased 3% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange A&M total revenue in Q2 2021 remained flat at $355.1 million

Service revenue in Q2 2021 increased 6% to $211.5 million



Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2021 decreased 7% to $143.6 million

Other Services segment results:

Other Services total revenue in Q2 2021 increased 20% to $41.3 million

RBFS revenue in Q2 2021 increased 39% to $11.8 million



Rouse revenue of $6.2 million was recognized in Q2 2021, which was its second full quarter since its acquisition on December 8, 2020

was recognized in Q2 2021, which was its second full quarter since its acquisition on Total number of organizations activated on our IMS increased by 34%

Other Company development:

Increased quarterly cash dividend by 14% to $0.25 per share

1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-10 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)





































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,













% Change













% Change

2021

2020

2021 over

2020

2021

2020

2021 over

2020 Service revenue:

































Commissions $ 129,334

$ 125,465

3 %

$ 233,309

$ 218,950

7 % Fees

123,414



108,674

14 %



225,469



198,312

14 % Total service revenue

252,748



234,139

8 %



458,778



417,262

10 % Inventory sales revenue

143,613



154,911

(7) %



269,138



245,043

10 % Total revenue

396,361



389,050

2 %



727,916



662,305

10 % Costs of services

39,042



39,448

(1) %



75,069



78,803

(5) % Cost of inventory sold

131,023



143,134

(8) %



241,770



224,719

8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

111,819



100,632

11 %



227,897



199,017

15 % Operating expenses

306,844



300,250

2 %



593,897



539,423

10 % Operating income

89,517



88,800

1 %



134,019



122,882

9 % Operating income as a % of total revenue

22.6 %

22.8 % (20) bps



18.4 %

18.6 % (20) bps Net income attributable to stockholders

60,749



53,043

15 %



88,937



75,851

17 % Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

60,749



59,271

2 %



88,937



82,079

8 % Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders $ 0.55

$ 0.49

12 %

$ 0.80

$ 0.69

16 % Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* $ 0.55

$ 0.54

2 %

$ 0.80

$ 0.75

7 % Effective tax rate

25.7 %

34.2 % (850) bps



24.9 %

30.5 % (560) bps Total GTV

1,527,642



1,493,982

2 %



2,802,182



2,641,006

6 % Service GTV

1,384,029



1,339,071

3 %



2,533,044



2,395,963

6 % Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate

16.5 %

15.7 % 80 bps



16.4 %

15.8 % 60 bps Inventory GTV

143,613



154,911

(7) %



269,138



245,043

10 % Service revenue as a % of total revenue

63.8 %

60.2 % 360 bps



63.0 %

63.0 % — bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue

36.2 %

39.8 % (360) bps



37.0 %

37.0 % — bps Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses

42.7 %

47.7 % (500) bps



40.7 %

41.7 % (100) bps Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix

90.6 %

89.6 % 100 bps



90.4 %

90.7 % (30) bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix

9.4 %

10.4 % (100) bps



9.6 %

9.3 % 30 bps

Segment Overview

































(in U.S $000's) Three months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2021

A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue $ 211,475

41,273

$ 252,748

$ 382,230

76,548

$ 458,778 Inventory sales revenue

143,613

—



143,613



269,138

—



269,138 Total revenue

355,088

41,273



396,361



651,368

76,548



727,916 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

—

14,819



14,819



—

27,088



27,088 Other costs of services

21,985

2,238



24,223



43,575

4,406



47,981 Cost of inventory sold

131,023

—



131,023



241,770

—



241,770 SG&A expenses

101,417

10,402



111,819



205,762

22,135



227,897 Segment profit $ 100,663

13,814

$ 114,477

$ 160,261

22,919

$ 183,180 Total GTV

1,527,642

N/A



N/A



2,802,182

N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

13.8 % N/A



N/A



13.6 % N/A



N/A





































(in U.S $000's) Three months ended June 30, 2020

Six months ended June 30, 2020

A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue $ 199,648

$ 34,491

$ 234,139

$ 354,391

$ 62,871

$ 417,262 Inventory sales revenue

154,911



—



154,911



245,043



—



245,043 Total revenue

354,559



34,491



389,050



599,434



62,871



662,305 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

—



16,060



16,060



—



28,818



28,818 Other costs of services

22,190



1,198



23,388



47,285



2,700



49,985 Cost of inventory sold

143,134



—



143,134



224,719



—



224,719 SG&A expenses

94,559



6,073



100,632



186,144



12,873



199,017 Segment profit $ 94,676

$ 11,160

$ 105,836



141,286



18,480



159,766 Total GTV

1,493,982



N/A



N/A



2,641,006



N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

13.4 %

N/A



N/A



13.4 %

N/A



N/A

Q2 2021 Consolidated Performance Overview

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, we transitioned all our traditional live on site auctions to online bidding utilizing our existing online bidding technology and simultaneously ceased all public attendance at our live auction theaters. Our core online auction channels (IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E) continued to operate as usual.

Total GTV increased 2% to $1.5 billion and decreased 3% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange in Q2 2021. GTV volumes grew primarily in International and Canada, offset by lower volume in the US. All regions continued to experience very strong mix adjusted auction price performance due to high demand for used equipment, in part aided by our digital marketing efforts. However, despite higher mix adjusted pricing, we experienced headwinds due to negative mix impacts driven in part by older aged equipment in the transportation and construction sectors. This combined with auction calendar shifts of $52 million from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that were shifted from Q1 into Q2 2020 that did not repeat in Q2 2021 led to lower GTV. Total GTV increased in International driven by an improved economic climate, the benefit from the use of new satellite yards in France, Germany and Australia coupled with a favourable foreign exchange impact, partially offset by the auction shift of Caorso, Italy. Total GTV also increased in Canada which benefited from a favourable foreign exchange impact, higher performance at our Toronto auction, an increased volume from RBFS providing escrow services for private brokered transactions, offset by lower overall volumes in Edmonton and Grand Prairie as well as the shift of our Montreal auction. Total GTV volumes decreased in the US due to the shift of our Los Angeles auction, lower activity due to supply constraints mainly in our Fort Worth auction and Denver regional combined events and the non-repeat of a large supply contract. In addition, lower volumes in our US strategic accounts in the finance, original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") and transportation sectors also contributed to lower GTV, partially offset by positive online performance.

Total revenue increased 2% to $396.4 million in Q2 2021, with total service revenue increasing by 8%, offset by a decrease in inventory sales revenue by 7%.

Service revenue increased 8% with fees revenue increasing 14% and commissions revenue increasing 3%. Fee revenue was up 14% mainly due to fee revenue from the acquisition of Rouse, and the continued growth in RBFS fee revenue. Fees revenue also increased due to the revised global buyer fee structure implemented on May 1, 2021 and the re-instatement of fees at the Canadian on-the-farm auctions which were waived in Q2 as part of our COVID-19 pandemic response. These increases were partially offset by lower ancillary revenue mainly due to lower fees earned on refurbishment, transportation and redeployment of assets in the US. Commissions revenue was up 3%, in line with the higher service GTV of 3%.

Inventory sales revenue decreased 7% representing a lower mix of volumes of inventory contracts, partially offset by higher pricing, primarily in the US and Canada. These decreases were partially offset by strong year-over-year performance in our International region primarily driven by increased sales in Australia, and in the Middle East benefiting from overall improved economic conditions from the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we saw increased volumes sold through our GovPlanet business as a result of the new non-rolling and rolling stock contracts effective June 1, 2021 and higher volumes due to the government shutdowns in prior year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costs of services decreased 1% to $39.0 million. This decrease was primarily driven by lower activity in line with lower GTV in the US, lower ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the decrease in ancillary fees earned on refurbishment, transportation and redeployment of assets in the US. These decreases were partially offset by higher costs incurred to support the increased activity in our GovPlanet business, incremental costs to introduce the new satellite yards in Europe and the second full quarter of costs of services incurred from Rouse since acquisition.

Cost of inventory decreased 8% to $131.0 million, primarily in line with lower inventory sales revenue. Cost of inventory sold decreased at a higher rate than the decrease of inventory sales revenue, indicating a slight increase in the revenue rates primarily in our GovPlanet business and US region, partially offset by the International region.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 11% to $111.8 million primarily due to an unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuation, higher wages, salaries and benefit expenses driven by higher headcount to support our growth initiatives and a second full quarter of costs incurred from Rouse since acquisition. We also incurred higher travel, advertising and promotion expenses to promote our global digital marketing efforts, and increased travel activity due to the lifting of border and quarantine restrictions. These increases were partially offset by lower short-term and long-term incentive costs including the non-repeat of a prior year one-time incentive accrual to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign exchange had a favourable impact on total revenue and an unfavourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, and the Euro exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 15% to $60.7 million primarily related to the decrease in effective tax rate following a $6.2 million income tax expense recognized in Q2 2020 relating to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, and slightly higher operating income. Adjusted net income attributed to stockholders* increased 2% to $60.7 million in Q2 2021 compared to $59.3 million in Q2 2020.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 12% to $0.55 per share for Q2 2021 from $0.49 per share in Q2 2020. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 2% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

On August 4, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2021.

Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on August 6, 2021. The replay of the webcast will be available through September 6, 2021.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a world leader in asset management technologies and disposition of commercial assets. We offer customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Rouse, a leader in market intelligence on sales and rental equipment data; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. Our suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. We also offer sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, and growth and value prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, and to receive the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Second Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)





























(in U.S. $000's, except EPS) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,









% Change









% Change



2021

2020 2021 over 2020



2021

2020 2020 over 2019 GTV $ 1,527,642 $ 1,493,982 2 %

$ 2,802,182 $ 2,641,006 6 % Revenues:

























Service revenues $ 252,748 $ 234,139 8 %

$ 458,778 $ 417,262 10 % Inventory sales revenue

143,613

154,911 (7) %



269,138

245,043 10 % Total revenues

396,361

389,050 2 %



727,916

662,305 10 % Operating expenses:

























Costs of services

39,042

39,448 (1) %



75,069

78,803 (5) % Cost of inventory sold

131,023

143,134 (8) %



241,770

224,719 8 % Selling, general and administration expenses

111,819

100,632 11 %



227,897

199,017 15 % Acquisition-related costs

3,049

— 100 %



5,971

— 100 % Depreciation and amortization expenses

21,935

17,857 23 %



43,005

37,150 16 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(175)

(1,213) (86) %



(243)

(1,260) (81) % Foreign exchange (gain) loss

151

392 (61) %



428

994 (57) % Total operating expenses

306,844

300,250 2 %



593,897

539,423 10 % Operating income

89,517

88,800 1 %



134,019

122,882 9 % Interest expense

(8,867)

(8,882) (0) %



(17,813)

(18,064) (1) % Other income, net

1,196

857 40 %



2,198

4,434 (50) % Income before income taxes

81,846

80,775 1 %



118,404

109,252 8 % Income tax expense

21,065

27,656 (24) %



29,484

33,304 (11) % Net income $ 60,781 $ 53,119 14 %

$ 88,920 $ 75,948 17 % Net income attributable to:

























Stockholders $ 60,749 $ 53,043 15 %

$ 88,937 $ 75,851 17 % Non-controlling interests

32

76 (58) %



(17)

97 (118) %

$ 60,781 $ 53,119 14 %

$ 88,920 $ 75,948 17 % Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:

























Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.49 12 %

$ 0.81 $ 0.70 16 % Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.49 12 %

$ 0.80 $ 0.69 16 % Weighted average number of share outstanding:

























Basic

110,311,615

108,387,490 2 %



110,144,229

108,818,903 1 % Diluted

111,334,184

109,323,343 2 %



111,302,711

109,903,808 1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)













June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,757 $ 278,766 Restricted cash

140,966

28,129 Trade and other receivables

271,980

135,001 Less: allowance for credit losses

(5,348)

(5,467) Inventory

85,930

86,278 Other current assets

27,776

27,274 Income taxes receivable

10,524

6,797 Total current assets

833,585

556,778









Property, plant and equipment

482,732

492,127 Other non-current assets

146,890

147,608 Intangible assets

292,444

300,948 Goodwill

838,798

840,610 Deferred tax assets

12,534

13,458 Total assets $ 2,606,983 $ 2,351,529









Liabilities and Equity







Auction proceeds payable $ 445,090 $ 214,254 Trade and other payables

221,738

243,786 Income taxes payable

4,240

17,032 Short-term debt

35,213

29,145 Current portion of long-term debt

10,657

10,360 Total current liabilities

716,938

514,577









Long-term debt

625,832

626,288 Other non-current liabilities

156,636

153,000 Deferred tax liabilities

46,150

45,265 Total liabilities

1,545,556

1,339,130









Commitments and Contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Share capital:







Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares







authorized, issued and outstanding shares:







110,366,808 (December 31, 2020: 109,876,428)

215,666

200,451 Additional paid-in capital

51,800

49,171 Retained earnings

832,037

791,918 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(43,173)

(34,295) Stockholders' equity

1,056,330

1,007,245 Non-controlling interest

5,097

5,154 Total stockholders' equity

1,061,427

1,012,399 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,606,983 $ 2,351,529

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)











Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities:







Net income $ 88,920 $ 75,948 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:







Depreciation and amortization expenses

43,005

37,150 Stock-based compensation expense

16,183

7,747 Deferred income tax expense

1,719

6,657 Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(65)

1,129 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(243)

(1,260) Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,443

1,577 Amortization of right-of-use assets

6,280

6,318 Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment

—

(1,700) Other, net

1,568

1,934 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

52,577

62,824 Net cash provided by operating activities

211,387

198,324 Investing activities:







Acquisition of Rouse, net of cash acquired

728

— Property, plant and equipment additions

(4,616)

(6,140) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

342

16,106 Intangible asset additions

(17,361)

(13,244) Issuance of loans receivable

(2,622)

(2,985) Repayment of loans receivable

226

203 Distribution from equity investment

—

4,212 Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment

—

1,700 Net cash used in investing activities

(23,303)

(148) Financing activities:







Share repurchase

—

(53,170) Dividends paid to stockholders

(48,537)

(43,586) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(26)

— Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans

10,699

19,425 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares

(9,155)

(3,321) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt

6,842

15,858 Repayment of long-term debt

(5,328)

(8,633) Repayment of finance lease obligations

(5,355)

(4,384) Net cash used in financing activities

(50,860)

(77,811) Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1,396)

(2,608) Increase

135,828

117,757 Beginning of period

306,895

420,256 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 442,723 $ 538,013

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Total auction metrics























Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





% Change





% Change

2021 2020 2021 over 2020

2021 2020 2021 over 2020 Number of auction sales days 240 226 6 %

333 313 6 % Bids per lot sold * 27 25 9 %

28 23 19 % Total lots sold * 148,206 148,957 (1) %

263,035 249,754 5 %

* Management reviews industrial equipment auction metrics excluding GovPlanet; as a result GovPlanet business metrics are excluded from these metrics

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*).

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.





























(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,









% Change









% Change

2021 2020 2021 over 2020

2021 2020 2021 over 2020 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 60,749 $ 53,043 15 %

$ 88,937 $ 75,851 17 % Current income tax adjusting item:

























Change in uncertain tax provision

—

766 (100) %



—

766 (100) % Deferred tax adjusting item:

























Change in uncertain tax provision

—

5,462 (100) %



—

5,462 (100) % Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* $ 60,749 $ 59,271 2 %

$ 88,937 $ 82,079 8 % Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding

111,334,184

109,323,343 2 %



111,302,711

109,903,808 1 %

















0







Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.55 $ 0.49 12 %

$ 0.80 $ 0.69 16 % Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders* $ 0.55 $ 0.54 2 %

$ 0.80 $ 0.75 7 %

(1) Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. (2) Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items. (3) Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA*

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:





























(in U.S. $000's, except percentages) Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,











% Change









% Change

2021 2020 2021 over 2020

2021 2020 2021 over 2020 Net income $ 60,781 $ 53,119 14 %

$ 88,920 $ 75,948 17 % Add: depreciation and amortization expenses

21,935

17,857 23 %



43,005

37,150 16 % Add: interest expense

8,867

8,882 (0) %



17,813

18,064 (1) % Less: interest income

(332)

(393) (16) %



(634)

(1,063) (40) % Add: income tax expense

21,065

27,656 (24) %



29,484

33,304 (11) % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 112,316 $ 107,121 5 %

$ 178,588 $ 163,403 9 %

(1) Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2021 were:

Recognized in the second quarter of 2021

There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2021

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020

$5.2 million ( $3.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.

( after tax, or per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse. $1.5 million ( $0.01 per diluted share) of current income tax expense recognized related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published in Q2 2020 regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2020

$4.3 million ( $3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2020 were:

Recognized in the second quarter of 2020

$6.2 million ( $0.06 per diluted share) in current and deferred income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2020

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019

$4.1 million ( $3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

