Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter and 2019 annual results

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE &TSX: RBA, the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Fourth quarter highlights

Net income attributable to stockholders for Q4 2019 increased 45% to $51.6 million, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 47% to $0.47 from $0.32 per share, while diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 38% to $0.44 from $0.32 per share compared to the same period in 2018.

Consolidated results:

Total revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 7% to $332.2 million as compared to Q4 2018

o Service revenue in Q4 2019 increased 10% to $218.5 million as compared to Q4 2018

o Inventory sales revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 28% to $113.7 million as compared to Q4 2018

as compared to Q4 2018 o Service revenue in Q4 2019 increased 10% to as compared to Q4 2018 o Inventory sales revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 28% to as compared to Q4 2018 Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") was $95.8 million compared to $95.6 million in Q4 2018

compared to in Q4 2018 Operating income in Q4 2019 increased 27% to $71.5 million as compared to Q4 2018

Auctions & Marketplaces ("A&M") segment results:

GTV 1 in Q4 2019 increased 3.5% to $1.4 billion compared to Q4 2018

in Q4 2019 increased 3.5% to compared to Q4 2018 A&M total revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 7% to $298.0 million as compared to Q4 2018

o Service revenue in Q4 2019 increased 13% to $184.2 million as compared to Q4 2018

o Inventory sales revenue in Q4 2019 decreased 28% to $113.7 million as compared to Q4 2018

Other Company development:

The Company announced on December 16, 2019 that Ann Fandozzi will be joining the Company as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and member of the Board of Directors, effective January 6, 2020 .

Full year highlights

Net income attributable to stockholders for 2019 increased 23% to $149.0 million compared to $121.5 million in 2018. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 23% to $1.36 from $1.11 per share, while diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 23% to $1.33 from $1.08 per share in 2018.

Consolidated results:

Total revenue increased 13% to $1.3 billion as compared to 2018

o Service revenue increased 7% to $804.0 million as compared to 2018

o Inventory sales revenue increased 22% to $514.6 million as compared to 2018

as compared to 2018 o Service revenue increased 7% to as compared to 2018 o Inventory sales revenue increased 22% to as compared to 2018 Total SG&A was $382.4 million in 2019 compared to $382.7 million in 2018

in 2019 compared to in 2018 Operating income increased 21% to $223.2 million as compared to 2018

as compared to 2018 Cash provided by operating activities was $332.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019

for the year ended Declared quarterly dividends aggregating to $0.76 per common share in 2019

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

GTV increased 3.6% to $5.1 billion compared to 2018

compared to 2018 A&M total revenue increased 14% to $1.2 billion as compared to 2018

o Service revenue increased 8% to $678.8 million as compared to 2018

o Inventory sales revenue increased 22% to $514.6 million as compared to 2018

____________________________

1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a

measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with

GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news

release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these

non-GAAP measures and, if applicable, the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

"We are pleased with our strong fourth quarter delivering 47% reported earnings per share growth and 38% adjusted earnings per share growth. Our online marketplaces and US region both led the way with online delivering 16.4% GTV growth and the US posting double digit GTV growth."

"Through the dedication of our entire team we grew our full year GTV by 4%, with Total Revenue topping $1.3 billion and 23% growth in earnings per share. We generated strong operating cash flow for the year and are pleased with the overall strength of our balance sheet," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi concluded, "I have been impressed and energized by the strength and the quality of our team. 2020 is poised to be another exciting year for Ritchie Bros. as we look to continue progressing our multichannel strategy and leveraging technology to drive more value for our customers."

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,



% Change

% Change (in U.S. $000's, except EPS) 2019 2018

2019 over 2018 2019 2018

2019 over 2018 Service revenue:























Commissions $ 114,107 $ 106,621

7% $ 431,781 $ 420,160

3% Fees

104,362

91,158

14%

372,243

329,355

13% Total service revenue

218,469

197,779

10%

804,024

749,515

7% Inventory sales revenue

113,725

158,193

(28%)

514,617

420,511

22% Total revenue

332,194

355,972

(7%)

1,318,641

1,170,026

13% Service revenue as a % of total revenue

65.8%

55.6%

1020 bps

61.0%

64.1%

-310 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue

34.2%

44.4%

-1020 bps

39.0%

35.9%

310 bps Costs of services

42,258

46,315

(9%)

164,977

159,058

4% Cost of inventory sold

108,136

142,505

(24%)

480,839

374,339

28% Selling, general and administrative expenses

95,800

95,624

0%

382,389

382,676

(0%) Operating expenses

260,710

299,645

(13%)

1,095,439

984,837

11% Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses

41.5%

47.6%

-610 bps

43.9%

38.0%

590 bps Operating income

71,484

56,327

27%

223,202

185,189

21% Operating income margin

21.5%

15.8%

570 bps

16.9%

15.8%

110 bps Net income attributable to stockholders

51,573

35,486

45%

149,039

121,479

23% Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

48,183

35,486

36%

145,649

117,669

24% Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.47 $ 0.32

47% $ 1.36 $ 1.11

23% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* $ 0.44 $ 0.32

38% $ 1.33 $ 1.08

23% Effective tax rate

19.9%

25.2%

-530 bps

21.8%

20.3%

150 bps Total GTV

1,383,908

1,337,614

3.5%

5,140,587

4,964,165

3.6% Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

15.8%

14.8%

100 bps

15.6%

15.1%

50 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix

8.2%

11.8%

-360 bps

10.0%

8.5%

150 bps

Segment Overview



























(in U.S $000's) Three months ended December 31, 2019 Year ended December 31, 2019

A&M Other Consolidated A&M Other Consolidated Service revenue $ 184,243 $ 34,226 $ 218,469 $ 678,823 $ 125,201 $ 804,024 Inventory sales revenue

113,725

-

113,725

514,617

-

514,617 Total revenue

297,968

34,226

332,194

1,193,440

125,201

1,318,641 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

15,736

15,736

-

59,252

59,252 Other costs of services

25,022

1,500

26,522

99,821

5,904

105,725 Cost of inventory sold

108,136

-

108,136

480,839

-

480,839 SG&A expenses

89,230

6,570

95,800

358,016

24,373

382,389 Segment profit $ 75,580 $ 10,420 $ 86,000 $ 254,764 $ 35,672 $ 290,436 Total GTV

1,383,908

N/A

N/A

5,140,587

N/A

N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

13.3%

N/A

N/A

13.2%

N/A

N/A





























(in U.S $000's) Three months ended December 31, 2018 Year ended December 31, 2018

A&M Other Consolidated A&M Other Consolidated Service revenue $ 162,931 $ 34,848 $ 197,779 $ 626,007 $ 123,508 $ 749,515 Inventory sales revenue

158,193

-

158,193

420,511

-

420,511 Total revenue

321,124

34,848

355,972

1,046,518

123,508

1,170,026 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

20,334

20,334

-

66,576

66,576 Other costs of services

24,542

1,439

25,981

87,430

5,052

92,482 Cost of inventory sold

142,505

-

142,505

374,339

-

374,339 SG&A expenses

91,046

4,578

95,624

363,549

19,127

382,676 Segment profit $ 63,031 $ 8,497 $ 71,528 $ 221,200 $ 32,753 $ 253,953 Total GTV

1,327,614

N/A

N/A

4,964,165

N/A

N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

12.3%

N/A

N/A

12.6%

N/A

N/A

Consolidated Quarterly Performance Overview

GTV increased 3.5% to $1.4 billion. The increase in GTV was driven by a 16% increase in online marketplaces and 1% growth in live on site industrial auctions. Online marketplaces growth was driven by strong performance from our Marketplace-E platform, our strategic accounts team, and GovPlanet. Our live industrial GTV improvement was led by our US region posting double-digit growth which was partially offset with softer performance in our International and Canadian regions.

Total revenue decreased 7% to $332.2 million with a decrease in Inventory sales revenue of 28%, partially offset by an increase in Service revenue of 10%.

Service revenue growth of 10% was driven by a 14% increase in fee revenue and a 7% improvement in commissions revenue. The increase in fees revenue was driven by the harmonization of buyer fees, and higher total GTV. The increase in commissions revenue was in line with overall GTV volume growth related to commissions contracts.

Inventory sales revenue decreased 28% primarily due to the non-repeat of significant inventory contracts in International and Canada. Inventory sales revenue as a percent of total GTV decreased to 8.2% in Q4 2019 from 11.8% in Q4 2018.

Costs of services decreased 9% to $42.3 million primarily driven by lower revenue in the RB Logistics business.

Cost of inventory decreased 24% to $108.1 million, in line with the overall decrease in inventory sales volume and reflecting comparative softer rate performance in Canada and International compared to Q4 2018.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased slightly to $95.8 million due to additional headcount to support our growth initiatives and additional investments in the fourth quarter to support marketing efforts focused on generating buyer demand, offset by a $4.1 million share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 45% to $51.6 million. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income combined with lower interest expense. Included in operating income is a foreign exchange gain of $4.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $0.2 million in Q4 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 36%, to $48.2 million in Q4 2019 compared to $35.5 million in Q4 2018.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 47% to $0.47 per share compared to $0.32 per share in Q4 2018. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 38% to $0.44 per share in Q4 2019 compared to $0.32 per share in Q4 2018.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

The Company declared on January 24, 2020, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on March 6, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Management Announcement

The Company announced today the planned retirement of Todd Wohler, Chief Human Resources Officer ("CHRO"). Mr. Wohler will retire as CHRO, effective March 31, 2020 after five years with the Company. Mr. Wohler had intended to retire earlier but agreed to stay on during the CEO transition. The Company is grateful to him for his significant contributions as CHRO.

Related to the above, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Thiede as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 13, 2020. Ms. Thiede brings significant experience to the Company gained during her impressive career in human resources leadership across diverse industries including automotive, financial and technological services at RBC, Ameriprise Financial Services, Regis Corporation and ABRA Auto Body & Glass. Ms. Thiede has a Master's Degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management.

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, at 8:00 am Pacific time / 11:00 am Eastern time / 4:00 pm GMT on February 28, 2020. The replay of the webcast will be available through March 28, 2020.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including Q4 performance, growth prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the IronPlanet acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Consolidated Income Statements – Fourth Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)























(in U.S. $000's, except EPS) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,









% Change







% Change

2019 2018 2019 over

2018 2019 2018 2019 over

2018 GTV $ 1,383,908 $ 1,337,614 3% $ 5,140,587 $ 4,964,165 4% Revenues:



















Service revenues $ 218,469 $ 197,779 10% $ 804,024 $ 749,515 7% Inventory sales revenue

113,725

158,193 (28%)

514,617

420,511 22% Total revenues

332,194

355,972 (7%)

1,318,641

1,170,026 13% Operating expenses:



















Costs of services

42,258

46,315 (9%)

164,977

159,058 4% Cost of inventory sold

108,136

142,505 (24%)

480,839

374,339 28% Selling, general and administration expenses

95,800

95,624 0%

382,389

382,676 (0%) Acquisition-related costs

25

54 (54%)

777

5,093 (85%) Depreciation and amortization expenses

18,582

17,163 8%

70,501

66,614 6% Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(36)

(1,773) (98%)

(1,107)

(2,731) (59%) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(4,055)

(243) 1569%

(2,937)

(212) 1285% Total operating expenses

260,710

299,645 (13%)

1,095,439

984,837 11% Operating income

71,484

56,327 27%

223,202

185,189 21% Interest expense

(10,254)

(11,807) (13%)

(41,277)

(44,527) (7%) Other, net

3,158

2,855 11%

8,838

11,850 (25%) Income before income taxes

64,388

47,375 36%

190,763

152,512 25% Income tax expense

12,823

11,915 8%

41,623

31,006 34% Net income $ 51,565 $ 35,460 45% $ 149,140 $ 121,506 23% Net income (loss) attributable to:



















Stockholders $ 51,573 $ 35,486 45% $ 149,039 $ 121,479 23% Non-controlling interests

(8)

(26) (69%)

101

27 274%

$ 51,565 $ 35,460 45% $ 149,140 $ 121,506 23% Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:



















Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.33 42% $ 1.37 $ 1.12 22% Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.32 47% $ 1.36 $ 1.11 23% Weighted average number of share outstanding:



















Basic

108,609,481

108,649,637 (0%)

108,519,739

108,063,349 0% Diluted

110,194,557

109,983,224 0%

109,759,123

109,388,236 0%

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



As at December 31,

2019



2018











Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,671

$ 237,744 Restricted cash

60,585



67,823 Trade and other receivables

137,402



129,257 Inventory

64,956



113,294 Other current assets

50,160



49,055 Income taxes receivable

6,810



6,365 Total current assets

679,584



603,538











Property, plant and equipment

484,482



486,599 Other non-current assets

145,679



29,395 Intangible assets

233,380



245,622 Goodwill

672,310



671,594 Deferred tax assets

13,995



15,648 Total assets $ 2,229,430

$ 2,052,396











Liabilities and Equity









Auction proceeds payable $ 276,188

$ 203,503 Trade and other payables

194,279



201,255 Income taxes payable

7,809



2,312 Short-term debt

4,705



19,896 Current portion of long-term debt

18,277



13,126 Total current liabilities

501,258



440,092











Long-term debt

627,204



698,172 Other non-current liabilities

151,238



41,980 Deferred tax liabilities

42,743



35,519 Total liabilities

1,322,443



1,215,763











Commitments









Contingencies









Contingently redeemable performance share units

-



923 Stockholders' equity:









Share capital:









Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares









authorized, issued and outstanding shares:









109,337,781 (December 31, 2018: 108,682,030)

194,771



181,780 Additional paid-in capital

52,110



56,885 Retained earnings

714,051



648,255 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(59,099)



(56,277) Stockholders' equity

901,833



830,643 Non-controlling interest

5,154



5,067 Total stockholders' equity

906,987



835,710 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,229,430

$ 2,052,396

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)



Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Cash provided by (used in):











Operating activities:











Net income $ 149,140 $ 121,506 $ 75,306 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:











Depreciation and amortization expenses

70,501

66,614

52,694 Impairment loss

-

-

8,911 Stock option compensation expense

4,697

8,252

13,700 Equity-classified share units expense

8,047

11,256

3,529 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

8,826

6,239

(17,268) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3,058)

951

254 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(1,107)

(2,731)

(1,656) Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,086

4,995

3,056 Gain on disposition of equity investment

-

(4,935)

- Amoritzation of right-of-use assets

12,280

-

- Other, net

2,779

(2,317)

(1,237) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

76,602

(65,550)

10,279 Net cash provided by operating activities

332,793

144,280

147,568 Investing activities:











Acquisition of IronPlanet, net of cash acquired

-

-

(675,851) Property, plant and equipment additions

(13,589)

(16,860)

(10,812) Intangible asset additions

(27,415)

(26,152)

(28,584) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

5,929

10,586

4,985 Proceeds on disposal of equity investment

-

6,147

- Other, net

(982)

(4,674)

(692) Net cash used in investing activities

(36,057)

(30,953)

(710,954) Financing activities:











Share repurchase

(42,012)

-

- Dividends paid to stockholders

(82,535)

(75,678)

(72,785) Dividends paid to NCI

-

-

(41) Issuances of share capital

41,094

28,524

9,936 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares

(5,260)

(3,901)

- Proceeds from short-term debt

13,169

19,715

6,971 Repayment of short-term debt

(28,684)

(6,628)

(24,479) Proceeds from long-term debt

-

-

325,000 Repayment of long-term debt

(76,282)

(91,013)

(108,985) Debt issue costs

-

-

(12,624) Repayment of finance lease obligations

(6,708)

(3,950)

(2,322) Other, net

-

(1,176)

(1,408) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(187,218)

(134,107)

119,263 Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on











cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5,171

(4,769)

17,150 Increase (decrease)

114,689

(25,549)

(426,973) Beginning of period

305,567

331,116

758,089 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 420,256 $ 305,567 $ 331,116

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Live industrial auction data





Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31,











% Change









% Change

2019 2018

2019 over

2018 2019 2018

2019 over

2018 Number of auctions

54

53

2%

194

183

6% Bidder registrations

223,800

171,500

30%

732,550

555,000

32% Consignors

15,850

14,900

6%

58,850

53,950

9% Buyers

44,350

38,500

15%

153,400

135,250

13% Lots

117,650

103,500

14%

422,800

377,000

12%

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.



(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31,











% Change









% Change

2019 2018

2019 over

2018 2019 2018

2019 over

2018 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 51,573 $ 35,486

45% $ 149,039 $ 121,479

23% Pre-tax adjusting items:























Share-based payment expense recovery

(4,078)

-

-100%

(4,078)

-

-100% Deferred income tax effect of adjusting items:























Share-based payment expense recovery

688

-

100%

688

-

100% Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* $ 48,183 $ 35,486

36% $ 145,649 $ 117,669

24% Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding

110,194,557

109,983,224

0%

109,759,123

109,388,236

0% Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.47 $ 0.32

47% $ 1.36 $ 1.11

23% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* $ 0.44 $ 0.32

38% $ 1.33 $ 1.08

23%



(1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the three month and year ended Decembre 31, 2019, and 2018. (2) Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items. (3) Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted Net Debt* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation

The Company believes that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of the Company's operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well the Company funds liquidity.

The following table reconciles adjusted net debt* to debt, adjusted EBITDA* to net income, and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt/ net income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated financial statements.



(in U.S. $ millions) Year ended December 31,











% Change

2019 2018

2019 over 2018 Short-term debt $ 4.7 $ 19.9

-76% Long-term debt

645.5

711.3

-9% Debt

650.2

731.2

-11% Less: cash and cash equivalents

(359.7)

(237.7)

51% Adjusted net debt*

290.5

493.5

-41% Net income $ 149.1 $ 121.5

23% Add: depreciation and amortization expenses

70.5

66.6

6% Add: interest expense

41.3

44.5

-7% Less: interest income

(3.8)

(2.9)

31% Add: income tax expense

41.6

31.0

34% Pre-tax adjusting items:











Share-based payment expense recovery

(4.1)

-

-100% Severance and retention

-

1.5

-100% Gain on sale of equity accounted for investment

-

(4.9)

100% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 294.6 $ 257.3

14% Debt/net income

4.4x

6x

(16%) Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*

1x

1.9x

(36%)















(1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2019, and 2018. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items. (3) Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt. (4) Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*.

Operating Free Cash Flow* ("OFCF") Reconciliation

The Company believes OFCF*, when compared on a trailing 12-month basis to different financial periods provides an effective measure of the cash generated by the business and provides useful information regarding cash flows remaining for discretionary return to stockholders, mergers and acquisitions, or debt reduction. The balance sheet scorecard includes OFCF* as a performance metric. OFCF* is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term and long-term incentive awards.

The following table reconciles OFCF* to cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, the consolidated statements of cash flows:



(in U.S. $ millions) Year ended December 31, 2019











% Change

2019 2018

2019 over 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ 332.8 $ 144.3

131% Property, plant and equipment additions

13.6

16.9

-20% Intangible asset additions

27.4

26.1

5% Proceeds on disposition of property plant and equipment

(5.9)

(10.6)

-44% Net capital spending $ 35.1 $ 32.4

8% OFCF* $ 297.7 $ 111.9

166%















(1) OFCF* is calculated by subtracting net capital spending from cash provided by operating activities.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2019:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019

$4.1 million ( $3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2018:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2018

$1.5 million ( $1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition; $4.9 million ( $4.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) due to gain on sale of an equity accounted for investment.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2018.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

For further information: Zaheed Mawani, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: 1.778.331.5219, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

