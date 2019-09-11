Risk Management Association Announces New Board Leaders

Michael C. Ankrom, Jr. of Bank of America Elected Chair; William Bonnell of National Bank of Canada Elected Vice Chair

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Michael C. Ankrom, Jr., Head of Enterprise Credit and Global Banking Risk, Bank of America, Charlotte, N.C., was elected chair of The Risk Management Association (RMA). William Bonnell, Executive Vice President, Risk Management, and Chief Risk Officer, National Bank of Canada, Montreal, Que., was elected vice chair. Their one-year terms began September 1, 2019.

Ankrom joined Bank of America in 1996 and has held a number of senior leadership roles in commercial banking, risk management, and wealth management, most recently serving as the head of Corporate Operational Risk. Prior to joining Bank of America, he held various commercial banking and real estate lending positions at Chase Manhattan Bank in upstate New York.

"I am honored to serve as chair this year with such outstanding board members and officers. Today's increasingly digital world requires us to manage risk differently. It is changing the role of risk managers and bankers, and it requires us to develop the talent, skills, training, data, and tools needed to effectively manage these risks. It is my hope that we can focus our efforts on the changes the industry will need to make to respond to these new challenges," said Ankrom.

William Bonnell is responsible for enterprise-wide risk management including credit, market, and operational risk at National Bank of Canada. He has also held successive leadership positions in credit risk management, proprietary trading, and market risk management. Prior to joining National Bank in 2001, Bonnell worked in Toronto, London, and Dublin in a variety of risk management, capital markets, and management roles within the banking industry.

Newly elected to the RMA Board of Directors for three-year terms are:

Kevin P. Bastuga , Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, Signature Bank, Rosemont, Ill.

, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, Signature Bank, John L. D'Angelo , Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer, M&T Bank, Buffalo, N.Y.

, Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer, M&T Bank, Amy Wiles , Executive Vice President & Chief Credit and Risk Officer, NBT Bank, Norwich, N.Y.

, Executive Vice President & Chief Credit and Risk Officer, NBT Bank, Mohit (Mo) Ramani , Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer, SunTrust Bank, Atlanta, Ga.

, Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer, SunTrust Bank, Jodi Richard , Vice Chairman & Chief Risk Officer, U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis, Minn.

In addition, Mark W. Midkiff, Chief Risk Officer, KeyBank, Cleveland, Ohio, was appointed chair of RMA's Enterprise Risk Management Council; Benjamin Genek, Deputy Chief Risk Officer & Deputy Head of Market Risk Management for the Americas, MUFG Securities Americas, Inc., New York, N.Y., was appointed chair of RMA's Global Markets Risk Council; Stephen W. Yose, Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., Billings, Mont., was appointed chair of RMA's Mid-Tier Bank Council; and Joseph Iraci, Managing Director and Head of Financial Risk Management, TD Ameritrade, Jersey City, N.J., was appointed chair of RMA's Operational Risk Council.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

