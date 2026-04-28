Rising Cost of Organized Sports Prevents Nearly Half of Canadian Kids from Participating, Finds Kellogg's¹

Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ is helping more kids get in the game by partnering with KidSport Canada to expand access to team sports

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Sports are essential for building confidence, teamwork and lifelong skills, but too many kids across Canada are being left out because of rising costs associated with organized sports and limited access to local programs. That's why WK Kellogg is launching Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ in Canada. Led by Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Tony the Tiger®, Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ aims to provide kids in communities across the country with greater access to organized sports.

According to a survey from WK Kellogg Canada, Canadian parents recognize the social and emotional benefits of sports. Eighty-eight per cent of parents believe organized sports contribute to a child's emotional well-being and strengthens their self-confidence. An even greater share (92%) agree that sports help children feel a sense of belonging. Additionally, 89% of parents say that participating in organized sports helps shape a child's character and contributes to their long-term success both on and off the field.1

"At WK Kellogg Canada, our role in family routines has always been important, and now we're extending our support beyond the breakfast table to the playing field," said Tony Petitti, General Manager, WK Kellogg Canada Co. "Organized sports are instrumental in developing a child's character and equipping them with skills both on and off the field. Through our Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ campaign with support from KidSport, we're dedicated to ensuring more children have the opportunity to benefit from these formative experiences, regardless of financial barriers."

While parents recognize the benefits of organized sports, 46% of parents their children have been unable to participate in organized sports due to cost, and 77% of parents say rising costs have made them think twice about enrolling their kids.2

That's where Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ comes in. Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ is dedicated to helping more kids access team sports, raising funds to ensure young athletes have the same opportunities to play, grow and build confidence. That mission resonates deeply with professional soccer player and Arsenal star Olivia Smith, who got her start playing house league for local Ontario teams before excelling to the competitive and professional level. Now, in Mission Tiger's™ first year in Canada, Olivia is teaming up with Tony the Tiger® to inspire the next generation and help more kids get in the game.

To bring Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ to life, WK Kellogg Canada is partnering with KidSport Canada, a national non-profit organization that provides financial support to families for registration fees and equipment.

"At KidSport, we believe every child should have the chance to benefit from sports, which are vital for building social connections and lifelong skills," said Greg Ingalls, CEO, KidSport Canada. "Joining forces with WK Kellogg Canadai allows us to expand access to sports for more kids across Canada, ensuring they have the opportunity to thrive in all aspects of life."

For every scan of a participating Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® cereal box, WK Kellogg Canada will donate $5 to a local KidSport Canada chapter as part of the ongoing Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ program. Each QR code scan leads Canadians to the Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ website, where they can select their local KidSport chapter. This ensures every donation directly supports kids in their community, providing them access to team sports and creating meaningful impact.††

Canadians can also head straight to the Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ website to trigger a donation – no cereal box scan required. To join Tony the Tiger's mission, visit www.missiontiger.ca††

Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ is one of several programs within WK Kellogg Co's sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness™, which focuses on bringing healthier, happier futures within reach.

For further information: Nejat Idris, [email protected]

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day, through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Mini-Wheats®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

About KidSport

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that removes financial barriers preventing children aged 18 and under from participating in organized sport. Through a confidential application process, grants are provided to cover sport registration fees and equipment costs, ensuring every child has the chance to play. Join the conversation on X @KidSport and #GiftofSport, Facebook.com/KidSportCanada, Instagram.com/kidsport.canada or visit KidSportCanada.ca/GiftofSport.

1 Caddle Consumer Survey, November 2025, n=2,200.

2 Caddle Consumer Survey, November 2025, n=2,200.

††No product purchase is required. QR code or URL is valid only until 6 months after product's best before date, where applicable. For every submission received via Kellogg's® Mission Tiger™ and KidSport Canada branded Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® cereal, in-store display or via URL, WK Kellogg Canada Corp. will donate $5 CAD to the selected KidSport Canada local chapter, up to a maximum donation of $200,000 CAD across all local chapters, per calendar year. Max. of 5 submissions per email. For more information, visit www.missiontiger.ca.

SOURCE Kellogg's